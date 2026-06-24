It's still hard for people to wrap their minds around Dusty May leaving Michigan after just two seasons. But that's the reality. In two years, May led the Wolverines out of the doldrums and helped Michigan win its first national title since 1989.

May is now in the NBA, coaching Morez Johnson Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks, and the Wolverines are left trying to figure out the pieces prior to the 2026-27 season. There is a plan in place, at least for a little while.

Michigan quickly named Mike Boynton Jr. the interim head coach in place of May. It's not clear how long Boynton will lead the Wolverines, and it's likely he will do so for at least one full season to see how things go.

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On Tuesday night, Andy Katz met up with Boynton for a quick interview, and he touched on the roster for next season. He has met with the players and will continue to do so until everyone makes a decision. As of now, Trey McKenney has publicly hinted that he's returning to the Wolverines, but there are others who likely have to get on board.

“We feel good about the relationships that our staff has with the players on the team," Boynton said. "These guys all committed to come to Michigan to play together, and the team that we put together, we feel like can compete nationally, and certainly at the higher, higher end of the Big Ten. Those conversations are ongoing. I don’t want to speak for any of them. I’m glad for all the guys who’ve already made their intentions known, and I look forward to continuing to talk to the guys who haven’t officially and getting them on board as well.”

How will Michigan look under Boynton?

As far as how Michigan plays under Boynton — don't expect much of a difference. Boynton, who is an experienced head coach in his own right, has been under May for both seasons and saw how smoothly the Wolverines operated. He plans on keeping the system the same with minimal changes.

He will utilize Elliot Cadeau and Michigan's bigs for the offense to operate. Which means, keeping Moustapha Thiam and JP Estrella is very important.

“We’ll continue to play the system that we played the last couple years with Dusty," said Boynton. "We’ll play a lot through our ones and fives. Our wings will be dynamic playmakers and shooters, and we’ll continue to put guys in position to succeed as a team, but also to do what Morez, Aday and Yax are going to do tonight, walk across the stage, shake Adam Silver’s hand, hear the name called, and live out their NBA dreams.”

"We've got really good players, really good resources, a great fan base, and I'm excited to serve our players and our program."



Watch @TheAndyKatz's interview with recently appointed @umichbball interim head coach Mike Boynton 👇 pic.twitter.com/mkXhc6mnMB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 24, 2026