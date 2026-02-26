Fab 5 Member Jalen Rose Makes Prediction for Michigan Basketball in NCAA Tournament

The No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines are a must-watch basketball team this season. The Wolverines are out to their best start ever, going 26-2 with three games left in the regular season. Michigan has already clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title and one more win will give the Wolverines the outright title.

In just Dusty May's second season at the helm, Michigan has accomplished so much. Last year, Michigan won the Big Ten Tournament and made it to the Sweet 16 before falling to Auburn. Now, the Wolverines are looking to make a big run.

Former beloved Fab Five member, Jalen Rose, met up with Champ Media and gave support to May and what he's done so far for the Maize and Blue.

"I definitely been keeping up for a million reasons. One, I happened to play there once or twice. I'm an alum. I'm a season ticket holder and I'm a donor. And so, I pay very close attention to all things Michigan — including the sports. And I'm so very proud of everything Dusty May has done with the team. I love him as a leader, a tactician, a recruiter — he's an overall really good person. A really solid leader. I appreciate that about him."

Rose predicts a big run by the Wolverines

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The last time Michigan won the national title was back in 1989. The Wolverines have been close several times since, but Michigan has yet to be the last team standing. Just last weekend, Michigan faced Duke on a neutral court — which could be a preview of the national title — but fell short.

Rose was asked about Michigan's chances, and the former guard named four teams that could get the job done, but he is picking his alma mater to do the thing.

"I think it's going to be Michigan and Arizona. Maybe UConn," Rose said. "If Darryn Peterson is able to play for Kansas, I think their a wild card to possibly get to the Final Four. I see the Michigan Wolverines cutting down the nets for the first time since 1989. Let's go get it! You know what I'm saying? That's how I feel."

Coach May's roster construction was a thing of beauty ahead of this year. Things worked out well with Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin last season, so he went out and landed three big men to take their place. The Wolverines' trio has been tough for teams to defend and Michigan's guard play isn't any joke either.

It's hard to argue with Rose's prediction. Michigan has as good of a shot as any team out there.