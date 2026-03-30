Hall of Fame Coach Analyzes Michigan Ahead of the Final Four

The Michigan Wolverines have advanced to its ninth Final Four in program history after dismantling the Tennessee Volunteers in Chicago on Sunday to win the Midwest region to set the stage for what could be an epic showdown with fellow No. 1 seed Arizona on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michigan's run, which has consisted of the Wolverines securing four NCAA Tournament wins by an average margin of victory of 22.5, has caught the attention of several college basketball gurus across the country.

In fact, Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, who won five national titles in his storied career at Duke, spoke on Michigan when appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday afternoon.

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Oscar Goodman (5) and Tennessee Volunteers guard Amari Evans (1) battle for the ball in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Coach K on Michigan

When asked about whether it will serve as a good or bad thing for the Wolverines that they haven't played any close games yet in the tournament, Krzyzewski focused on how Dusty May's team is so well connected and clicking on all cylinders.

"They're on a roll," Krzyzewski said. "They lost their backup point guard (LJ Cason) about a month or so ago and it took them just a little bit to regain their continuity. See, continuity is key. I thought it hurt our (Duke) team with the injuries, to have continuity going into the tournament. They are on a roll right now. They are having fun together. They have eight guys who can play. Lendeborg is really as good as anybody in college.

"I'd still vote for our guy (Cameron Boozer) for National Player of the Year, but Lendeborg's right there. Mara is unbelievable. He's 7-3, he's from Spain. His footwork—they block about six or seven shots a game. And they beauty yesterday wasn't just their defense. They were passing the damn ball—they made the extra pass all the time. And it looks like they're having a lot of fun playing.

"Their game against Arizona, you're going to see 8 against 8 and I'm not talking about officials. Both teams have eight solid players. They're both amazingly well-coached and they have continuity."

"Michigan is on a roll right now and that team has so much fun..



They have eight guys that can really play and they're amazingly well coached" ~ Coach K #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/poifw43ebI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 30, 2026

To have someone who has earned the stature in college basketball that coach K has lauding at the way your team plays is certainly a good sign for the Wolverines as they prepare for Indianapolis this weekend.

The Wolverines and Wildcats are set to tip off at 8:49 EST on Saturday night on CBS, with a spot in the national title game on the line.