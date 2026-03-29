Michigan Fans, Media Erupt Following Wolverines' Dominant Win Over Tennessee
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It might have been the Elite Eight, but it was the easiest game so far for the Wolverines. Despite playing a No. 16 seed in Round 1, and beating both Saint Louis and Alabama, Michigan trounced Tennessee on Sunday.
The game was close until just over 11 minutes left in the first half. Then Michigan went on a 21-0 run and the Maize and Blue never looked back. The Wolverines ran Tennessee off the court and took down the Volunteers, 95-62.
Michigan will now head to the Final Four and take on a strong Arizona team, which will be played in Indianapolis next Saturday.
But before looking toward the Wildcats, let's reflect on what Michigan did on Sunday. It was complete domination and it all started with Yaxel Lendeborg. The Big Ten Player of the Year had a spotlight showing once again. After a prominent analyst said he wasn't a dominant college basketball player — he proved otherwise once again.
Lendeborg all players, scoring 27 points for Michigan, while knocking down three three-pointers. He was all over the court and continues to make an impact outside of scoring. He added seven rebounds and dished out four assists.
The Wolverines were unselfish in this one. Always finding the open shooter, Michigan turned down a few open looks to gain a better shot. The Wolverines are a complete team and have some players who would star on any other team, but that doesn't stop them from playing as a team.
Michigan's defense was really, really good, too. The Wolverines held Tennessee's stars from doing much of anything. Star freshman Nate Ament scored seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored 21, but made 8-of-22 shots, while making just 4-of-13 threes.
The Volunteers had no answers for Michigan, period. Tennessee did come up with 19 offensive rebounds in the game, but turned that into only 16 second chance points. So just eight of those rebounds turned into points, which didn't bode well for the Volunteers.
Following Michigan's dominant win, there were plenty of reactions to be seen on social media. Fans, analysts, and former players all reacted to what the Wolverines did on the court. Here are some of the best reactions we found.
Just an insane stat, Michigan has blown out the competition
Dusty May has assembled an all-star collegiate team
Dusty May's son, Charlie, made a three in the Elite 8
Shoutout to Will Tschetter and Nimari Burnett for staying in AA
Fans are loving what Michigan has done
We are in for a treat in the Final Four, but Michigan has passed the 'Cats on KenPom
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop