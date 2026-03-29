Michigan Fans, Media Erupt Following Wolverines' Dominant Win Over Tennessee

It might have been the Elite Eight, but it was the easiest game so far for the Wolverines. Despite playing a No. 16 seed in Round 1, and beating both Saint Louis and Alabama, Michigan trounced Tennessee on Sunday.

The game was close until just over 11 minutes left in the first half. Then Michigan went on a 21-0 run and the Maize and Blue never looked back. The Wolverines ran Tennessee off the court and took down the Volunteers, 95-62.

Michigan will now head to the Final Four and take on a strong Arizona team, which will be played in Indianapolis next Saturday.

But before looking toward the Wildcats, let's reflect on what Michigan did on Sunday. It was complete domination and it all started with Yaxel Lendeborg. The Big Ten Player of the Year had a spotlight showing once again. After a prominent analyst said he wasn't a dominant college basketball player — he proved otherwise once again.

Lendeborg all players, scoring 27 points for Michigan, while knocking down three three-pointers. He was all over the court and continues to make an impact outside of scoring. He added seven rebounds and dished out four assists.

The Wolverines were unselfish in this one. Always finding the open shooter, Michigan turned down a few open looks to gain a better shot. The Wolverines are a complete team and have some players who would star on any other team, but that doesn't stop them from playing as a team.

Michigan's defense was really, really good, too. The Wolverines held Tennessee's stars from doing much of anything. Star freshman Nate Ament scored seven points on 2-of-12 shooting. Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored 21, but made 8-of-22 shots, while making just 4-of-13 threes.

The Volunteers had no answers for Michigan, period. Tennessee did come up with 19 offensive rebounds in the game, but turned that into only 16 second chance points. So just eight of those rebounds turned into points, which didn't bode well for the Volunteers.

Following Michigan's dominant win, there were plenty of reactions to be seen on social media. Fans, analysts, and former players all reacted to what the Wolverines did on the court. Here are some of the best reactions we found.

Just an insane stat, Michigan has blown out the competition

Michigan's average margin of victory through four NCAA Tournament games is 22.5 PPG.



Wolverines are in the Final Four for the first time since 2018. https://t.co/dIJFZT79VS — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 29, 2026

We’ve seen a lot of Michigan wins by 30+ this season. But putting one together in the Elite 8 is pretty damn special. Two wins from a National Championship. LFG. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 29, 2026

Dusty May has assembled an all-star collegiate team

Dusty May watching his players cut down the nets pic.twitter.com/HDfErhRUTC — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 29, 2026

Dusty May: “We have a sign in our locker room that says 'April habits.' Since this group got together this summer we've been trying to develop championship habits.”



Video: @CBSSportsCBB



pic.twitter.com/R6fQubZOLj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 29, 2026

Granted, with Iowa State knocked out, Michigan's first four opponents haven't been the toughest, but I'm not sure anyone's playing better right now. All cylinders. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) March 29, 2026

Dusty May's son, Charlie, made a three in the Elite 8

CHARLIE MAY FOR THREE 👏🔥pic.twitter.com/mXgGKlgvZu — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 29, 2026

What a cool moment. Charlie May drills a corner three against Tennessee in the Elite 8 as Dusty May looks on. — Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) March 29, 2026

Charlie May is going to remember that for the rest of his life. Incredible. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 29, 2026

Shoutout to Will Tschetter and Nimari Burnett for staying in AA

It’s easy to stay at a program when everything is going well



These dudes won eight total games three seasons ago and hung around



They’ll leave Michigan with at minimum a BTT championship, Big Ten championship, and a Final Four pic.twitter.com/M5a6AovCzC — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 29, 2026

Fans are loving what Michigan has done

It’s great. To be. A Michigan Wolverine, IMO. pic.twitter.com/tT2tMw3z7r — Jacob Westendorf (@JacobWestendorf) March 29, 2026

FINAL FOUR BABY LETS GOOOO 〽️🏀 — Nate Lewis (@NateLewis77) March 29, 2026

Dusty May, you have delivered us from evil. What a team. What a ball coach. — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) March 29, 2026

We are in for a treat in the Final Four, but Michigan has passed the 'Cats on KenPom