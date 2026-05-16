Michigan Basketball Sets Sights on Nation’s Top 2027 Recruit

After filling out a large 2026 recruiting class, Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines are setting their sights on one of the biggest recruits in the country for the 2027 class.

On Saturday (May 16), the Wolverines offered Marcus Spears Jr., who is ranked the No. 1 recruit in the nation per 247Sports.

#Michigan has offered Dallas (Tex.) Dynamic Prep 2028 five-star PF Marcus Spears Jr.



The 6-foot-9 forward ranks as the No. 1 overall player next cycle, according to the @247Sports. https://t.co/qmn01aM2sg pic.twitter.com/TLTjuBPaXg — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) May 16, 2026

Spears is a 6’9” power forward from Dallas, Texas and the son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears. His mother, Aiysha Smith, was also an athlete, playing in the WNBA.

So far, Spears Jr. has offers from LSU, Arizona, North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky and Louisville, among others.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) celebrates with Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during a timeout against the UConn Huskies in the first half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Why Michigan Makes Sense

With interest from nearly every school in the nation, why would Michigan and Spears Jr. make sense?

Look at how the Wolverines found success on their way to a national championship this past season, through the frontcourt.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. were the stars of the squad for Michigan in 2025-26. All three of them had their best seasons with Michigan, especially Johnson Jr. and Mara.

Transferring in from other Big Ten schools, both Mara and Johnson Jr. increased their production, skills and draft stock while in Ann Arbor. This should make Michigan a desirable destination for a player like Spears Jr.

“Spears is a lefty forward loaded with versatile long-term tools. He’s mobile, runs the floor well, and has effortless athleticism. While he’s a bouncy finisher around the rim, he also has budding skill with soft natural hands, touch, and developing floor-spacing potential as a shooter. He can put the ball on the floor a bit and is comfortable at the high post. Defensively, he can already slide laterally and protect the rim. He’s physically lean and may still be growing, but there’s little doubt that he’ll eventually fill-out his frame and that he’s still relatively young for his grade. He also plays with a high motor and the maturity to show the consistent gains he continues to make all while playing the right way and not dominating the ball.”