Michigan Basketball Sets Sights on Nation’s Top 2027 Recruit
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After filling out a large 2026 recruiting class, Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines are setting their sights on one of the biggest recruits in the country for the 2027 class.
On Saturday (May 16), the Wolverines offered Marcus Spears Jr., who is ranked the No. 1 recruit in the nation per 247Sports.
Spears is a 6’9” power forward from Dallas, Texas and the son of former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears. His mother, Aiysha Smith, was also an athlete, playing in the WNBA.
So far, Spears Jr. has offers from LSU, Arizona, North Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky and Louisville, among others.
Why Michigan Makes Sense
With interest from nearly every school in the nation, why would Michigan and Spears Jr. make sense?
Look at how the Wolverines found success on their way to a national championship this past season, through the frontcourt.
Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. were the stars of the squad for Michigan in 2025-26. All three of them had their best seasons with Michigan, especially Johnson Jr. and Mara.
Transferring in from other Big Ten schools, both Mara and Johnson Jr. increased their production, skills and draft stock while in Ann Arbor. This should make Michigan a desirable destination for a player like Spears Jr.
Scouting Report (via Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports)
“Spears is a lefty forward loaded with versatile long-term tools. He’s mobile, runs the floor well, and has effortless athleticism. While he’s a bouncy finisher around the rim, he also has budding skill with soft natural hands, touch, and developing floor-spacing potential as a shooter. He can put the ball on the floor a bit and is comfortable at the high post. Defensively, he can already slide laterally and protect the rim. He’s physically lean and may still be growing, but there’s little doubt that he’ll eventually fill-out his frame and that he’s still relatively young for his grade. He also plays with a high motor and the maturity to show the consistent gains he continues to make all while playing the right way and not dominating the ball.”
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2