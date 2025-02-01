Michigan Basketball: How to watch the Wolverines take on Rutgers
The 17-5 (7-2) Michigan Wolverines are looking to start a new winning streak after taking down Penn State in the Wolverines' last meeting. Michigan is on a streak that it hopes to get off of, in the past four games, the Wolverines have rotated wins and losses. In the wins, Michigan hasn't looked as dominant as it did, either. The Wolverines have won their last two games by a combined eight points.
On Saturday, Michigan will face a Rutgers team that is 13th in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights, 11-10 (4-6) has been without freshman phenom Dylan Harper the past couple of games, but Rutgers still has another freshman phenom, Ace Bailey who has putting up monster stats. The Wolverines will have to control the star freshman and control the turnover battle.
After 14 straight wins against Rutgers, Michigan has lost its last three and four of its last six to the Scarlet Knights. Overall, U-M is 16-4 in the all-time series.
Here's how you can watch the Wolverines take on the Scarlet Knights.
Where: Piscataway (NJ) Jersey Mike's Arena
When: Saturday Feb. 1 @ 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Michigan leaders:
Points: Center Vlad Goldin (15.7 PPG)
Rebounds: Center Danny Wolf (9.8 RPG)
Assists: Guard Tre Donaldson (4.3 APG)
Rutgers' leaders:
Points: Guard Ace Bailey (20.7 PPG)
Rebounds: Guard Ace Bailey (7.8 RPG)
Assists: Guard Dylan Harper (4.1 APG)
