Rivals' national recruiting analyst predicts Michigan football to land 2026 5-star QB
It's starting to look like Michigan football might be able to land some quarterbacks with Sherrone Moore and the uptick of NIL. Before the Wolverines really honed in on the new NIL world, the Wolverines landed former five-star J.J. McCarthy who took Michigan to a national championship. While he has yet to do anything on the field, Michigan also landed one-time five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. But the Wolverines landed the big fish in 2025 after landing No. 1 quarterback Bryce Underwood.
Could Michigan be on track to land another five-star gunslinger? According to Rivals' national recruiting director, Adam Gorney, he predicts the Wolverines will land five-star quarterback Brady Smigiel.
"On Sunday afternoon, the five-star quarterback from Newbury Park, Calif., backed off his pledge to Florida State and six programs have now come into focus," wrote Gorney.
"Michigan, Michigan State, UCLA, Washington, South Carolina and Ohio State are the six to watch and all of them have something that could be heavily considered to make them a favorite.
"Smigiel recently had a great visit to Washington and UCLA is a major draw since it’s right down the road and could flip teammate Shane Rosenthal soon. Michigan was the runner-up when Smigiel picked the Seminoles.
"Things are just picking back up again and there are many QB dominoes to fall moving forward so anything is a guess right now."
Rivals has the 6-foot-5 quarterback as a five-star, but on the Composite, Smigiel is a four-star and the No. 63 overall player in the 2026 cycle. He is the fifth-best quarterback prospect, per the Composite. The former Florida State commit hails out of Newbury Park (CA) and has the attention of several big-time programs. As Gorney mentioned. Michigan's rivals Michigan State and Ohio State are both very interested in the five-star prospect.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Smigiel:
Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season. At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to. He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch. Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential.
