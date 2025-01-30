Donovan Edwards dunks on Ohio State: 'They ain't getting no gold pants either'
Things might not have ended the way former five-star running back Donovan Edwards had hoped they would when he came back to Michigan for his final season. Edwards, who played behind Kalel Mullings toward the end of the season, rushed for 589 yards and four scores in 2024.
Although things didn't go as planned for the West Bloomfield star, there are a couple of things that Edwards can always remember about his time in Ann Arbor. He won a National Championship with his teammates, won three Big Ten titles, and he went 4-0 against Ohio State.
Edwards has been preparing for the Reeses's Senior Bowl and has been showing off his running and catching skills. On Wednesday, Edwards spoke with Simone Eli, a WKRG reporter, and she started to ask him about his win over Ohio State.
"Which one," asked a smiling Edwards when asked how special his win was over Ohio State. "S*** they were all special, for real."
Edwards didn't see the field much during his freshman year against Ohio State playing behind Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. But in 2022, in Columbus, Edwards shined. Playing for an injured Corum, Edwards rushed for 216 yards and two scores in an upset win over the Buckeyes. Then in 2023, Corum came back for his senior year and Edwards carried the rock 10 times in another win over Ohio State. Then this past year, as 20 point dogs, Michigan pulled off another major upset over the Buckeyes.
"I’ll do you one better, I’ll take you back to my freshman year, winning the Big Ten championship [for the first time] in over 10 years and beating Ohio State," Edwards said. "Sophomore year, winning another Big Ten championship — two-peat — beat Ohio State. Win a national championship the third year, beat Ohio State again.”
While beating Ohio State made Michigan's 8-5 season feel much better, the Buckeyes ran the table in the College Football Playoff. Ohio State beat Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame to capture a national title. Edwards made sure to shout out his rivals, but he also made it known that the Buckeye seniors weren't getting their gold pants for beating Michigan.
“And then much respect to the Ohio State Buckeyes — we’ve gotta give it to them for the national championship,” Edwards said. “Congratulations to my boys. Also beat them four times in a row, so the guys over there can’t say nothing about beating us; they ain’t getting no gold pants, either.”
You can watch Edwards in action on Saturday during the Senior Bowl.
