Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
With signing the top-ranked player in a recruiting class, it's going to come with major expectations -- especially at quarterback. The Wolverines' offense was quite bad in 2024 passing the football. Michigan was the 131st-ranked passing offense in the country and the Wolverines rotated between three quarterbacks before setting on Week 1 starter Davis Warren.
But 2025 shouldn't be anything like 2024 in terms of passing the football. Bryce Underwood is in the fold, Sherrone Moore went out and landed veteran quarterback Mikey Keene from the portal, and added Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator who coached North Carolina when it had Drake Maye. The stars are aligning for Michigan football to go on another run and it could begin as soon as next season.
The Wolverines have a favorable schedule and according to On3's college football analyst JD PicKell, he thinks Underwood will be 'that dude' for the Wolverines and he really likes the outlook for Michigan in '25.
"I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude from day one," PicKell said. "Now, I did not say he wins the Heisman Trophy. I didn't say he's All-Big Ten. But I think he's going to be that dude.
"I think he's going to be a massive upgrade from what you've had in the past. That's not throwing shade at Davis Warren or Alex Orji. It's just the reality of having a true freshman quarterback that was No. 1 in America the year before at the high school level and as a bunch of physical giftings that you just straight up can't coach. There's also a reason why you brought in Chip Lindsey to run a different style of offense. I don't think that's a coincidence when it comes to who Bryce Underwood is as a player. Open it up a little bit more.
"So what would that mean? Like, that's the answer to the question. Hey, Bryce Underwood's a guy. What does that mean? Well, first off, it totally changes the ceiling of Michigan football in 2025. Again, no disrespect to Mikey Keene at all. But like, if you were able to maintain those Michigan traits of we're going to punch you in the face and smile doing it, OK, that's one thing. But then you pair with that a real electric player at quarterback who can push the ball downfield, make you miss in space, take off and run, and launch it over your head. Like, if there's a vertical presence to Michigan's offense as well, it's kind of what they had working for during the national title year, right?
"Not predicting when the national title, at least right now, but you would have to think, too, that massively shakes up the Big Ten. The Big Ten then potentially still has four playoff teams. Like, we'll see what Indiana is, but you have Ohio State, as much as you hate to hear it if you're a Michigan fan, Oregon, Penn State. I'm not shying away from saying Michigan could be a playoff team if Bryce Underwood is who I believe he's going to be."
Fans will get a chance to see Underwood in action this spring during Michigan's Spring Game and that game can't come soon enough for a lot of Wolverine faithful.
