How to Watch Michigan Basketball's Opening Exhibition vs. Eastern Michigan

It might not be the real thing, but Michigan basketball will take the court on Sunday. The Wolverines are slated to play three exhibition games before the 2026-27 season begins, and this will mark the first exhibition of the season.

The Wolverines are slated to host Eastern Michigan and it will be two new head coaches taking the court against one another. With Dusty May leaving Michigan for the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA, Mike Boynton Jr. will take over as the Wolverines' new coach. As for Eastern Michigan, Billy Donlon takes over as its new head coach. Donlon spent the 2016-17 season as a Michigan assistant coach under John Beilein.

Donlon was a defensive guru on the Wolverines' staff. Michigan went 26-12 that season, and he left to join Northwestern's team after one season with the maize and blue.

How to watch

When: Sunday, Oct. 11

Sunday, Oct. 11 Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan) Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Streaming: Big Ten +

Big Ten + Broadcast Team: Michigan's StudentU broadcast team

Storylines to watch

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan had some game action together overseas this Summer, but between injuries and foul issues, it wasn't a great sample size. Neither Jalen Reed nor Ricky Liburd played, and Moustapha Thiam saw limited action after suffering a minor injury in Game 1 of the foreign tour.

During Big Ten Media Days, Mike Boynton Jr. revealed that it appears the LSU transfer will play on Sunday. Reed is expected to be a pitch count, but Michigan will get to see him playing live minutes. Plus, Liburd will also play. He is one of the players who has been tabbed as having a breakout season for the Wolverines and it will be interesting to see how his development has come along.

Plus, there are two new additions to Michigan's roster. Due to the five-for-five ruling, Michigan added Columbia point guard Kenny Noland, along with former Wolverine Roddy Gayle Jr. It sounds like both will suit up for Michigan on Sunday, and the chances are high that Gayle Jr. starts for the Wolverines this season. As for Noland, expect to see him be the primary backup to Elliot Cadeau.

We won't be able to glean much from the rotation, though. These exhibitions are likely going to be a lot like the overseas games — minus the foul issues, hopefully. Boynton Jr. will probably play 10-12 guys against Eastern Michigan to see how they will fare playing in their home environment and with the team.

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