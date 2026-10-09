Michigan Basketball's Biggest 'Unknown' Player Could Surprise Fans This Season

Michigan basketball's 2026-27 season is right around the corner and the Wolverines are picked to finish third in the Big Ten, according to preseason voters. After winning the national title last season, the Wolverines are going to look a little different on the court this season.

Boynton Jr. was able to keep all but L.J. Cason on the roster once Dusty May pivoted to the NBA to coach the Dallas Mavericks. But not only does Michigan have a new head coach — the Wolverines don't have their 'Big 3' from last season. Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. are all in the NBA, and the focus of this year's team is on the backcourt.

Michigan retained both Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau, along with Roddy Gayle Jr. having eligibility as of now, and while the Wolverines' experience lies with them — LSU transfer Jalen Reed might be the biggest unknown heading into the season.

"Our experience is more in the backcourt for our program," Boynton Jr. said. "We’re still pretty strong in the frontcourt. I think probably the reason that it’s perceived as not being as strong… we’re not as strong. We don’t have three lottery picks in the front line. Let’s say that, right?

"But I do think that Jalen Reed is a little bit of an unknown in this equation. I think he’s going to be better than people think, just ’cause he hasn’t played, but we’ve seen him practice. He’s pretty good. So he may surprise people in terms of what he’s able to do coming off of an injury."

Jalen Reed has positive news

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In the last two seasons, Reed has played in a total of 14 games. The athletic 6'10" forward suffered a torn ACL in 2024-25, and then after six games in 2025-26, Reed suffered an Achilles injury. He appeared to be headed toward a big season, averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds coming off the bench until the second injury occurred.

However, the rehab process has gone well for Reed and as of now, it appears he might suit up for Michigan this Sunday when the Wolverines take on Eastern Michigan in their first exhibition game of the season.

"It looks positive that he would be able to participate Sunday some, maybe on a minutes restriction. He’s meeting with the doctors actually today to get cleared to play on Sunday. And so hopefully that goes well. He’s been practicing pretty well. He’s been able to do full practices, full contact, up and down, which is certainly a step further than the last time we talked with you guys."

Reed's projected role

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It's clear who Michigan's starting big men are this season: J.P. Estrella and Moustapha Thiam. But Reed is going to be the next man up and he can play either position. During Big Ten Media Days, Boynton Jr. said when Thiam needs a breather, it's Estrella who would slide to center, but both Reed and Oscar Goodman could play the spot as well.

Earlier this offseason, Reed said he could play anywhere from 1-5 on the court. Clearly, there is some confidence there, which is never a bad thing, but it's also highly unlikely we ever see Reed playing either the '2' or '3'.

Reed did shoot nearly 43% from three in the six games he played for LSU last season, so he does bring intriguing elements to the court. Once fully healthy, expect to see Reed as the first big man off the bench for Michigan this season.

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