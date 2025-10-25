Wolverine Digest

How to watch Michigan basketball take on St. John's in final exhibition game

The Wolverines will have one last exhibition game before the season begins.

Trent Knoop

Michigan men's basketball is back in action on Saturday night for its final exhibition game of the season. After suffering a 100-98 loss to Cincinnati, the Wolverines will head to New York to take on St. John's.

Once again, it will be a good litmus test for Dusty May's squad. The Red Storm went 31-5 last season and they will test Michigan this weekend. Coach May said he wanted to face tougher teams to give him an idea of where the Wolverines needed to improve.

The good thing for Michigan is that it's expected to get both Morez Johnson and Aday Mara back. The two high-caliber transfers weren't in the lineup when facing the Bearcats due to injuries. But Michigan should be close to full health when taking on St. John's and coach May will have a better idea of rotations entering the regular season.

  • Day: Saturday, Oct. 25
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden (New York, New York)
  • Network: BIG+

Michigan's full 2025-26 schedule

  • Fri Oct. 17: vs. Cincinnati -- Cincinnati 100, Michigan 98
  • Sat Oct. 25: at St. John's (7 pm on BIG+) [exhibition game]
  • Mon. Nov. 3: vs. Oakland (8:30 pm on FS1)
  • Tues. Nov. 11: vs. Wake Forest (6:30 pm on FS1) [Detroit, Michigan]
  • Fri. Nov. 14: at TCU (9 pm on ESPN2)
  • Mon. Nov. 24: vs. San Diego State (10:30 pm on TruTV) [Las Vegas]
  • Tues. Nov. 25: vs. Auburn (8:30 pm on TNT) [Las Vegas]
  • Wed. Nov. 26: TBD
  • Wed. Nov. 27: TBD
  • Sat. Dec. 6: vs. Rutgers (4 pm on BTN)
  • Tues. Dec. 9: vs. Villanova (6:30 pm on FS1)
  • Sat. Dec. 13: at Maryland (8 pm on FOX)
  • Sun. Dec. 21: vs. La Salle (4 pm on Peacock)
  • Mon. Dec. 29: vs. McNeese (7pm on BIG+)
  • Fri. Jan. 2: vs. USC (7pm on Peacock)
  • Tues. Jan. 6: at Penn State (7 pm on FS1)
  • Sat. Jan. 10: vs. Wisconsin (1 or 2 pm on CBS)
  • Wed. Jan. 14: at Washington (10:30 pm on BTN)
  • Sat. Jan. 17: at Oregon (4 pm on NBC)
  • Tues. Jan. 20: vs. Indiana (7 pm on Peacock)
  • Fri. Jan. 23: vs. Ohio State (8 pm on FOX)
  • Tues. Jan. 27: vs. Nebraska (7 pm Peacock)
  • Fri. Jan. 30: at Michigan State (8 pm on FOX)
  • Thurs. Feb. 5: vs. Penn State (6:30 pm on FS1)
  • Sun. Feb. 8: at Ohio State (1 pm on CBS)
  • Wed. Feb. 11: at Northwestern (8:30 pm on BTN)
  • Sat. Feb. 14: vs. UCLA (1 pm on CBS)
  • Tues. Feb. 17: at Purdue (6:30 pm on Peacock)
  • Sat. Feb. 21: vs. Duke (6:30 pm on ESPN) [Washington D.C.]
  • Tues. Feb. 24: vs. Minnesota (8:30 pm on BTN)
  • Fri. Feb. 27: at Illinois (8 pm on FOX)
  • Thurs. March 5: at Iowa (8 pm on Peacock)
  • Sun. March 8: vs. Michigan State (4:30 pm on CBS)

