How to watch, stream every Michigan basketball game for the 2025-26 season

The Wolverines will be aired nationally in every game this season.

On Tuesday, the full Michigan basketball schedule was released with times and channels for every game for the upcoming season. All 33 games will either be nationally televised or streamed. Michigan basketball will have four appearances on both CBS and FOX this season. Five of the Wolverines' games will be aired on both BTN and FS1, and six games will be aired exclusively on Peacock.

Full schedule, times, and channel

  • Fri Oct. 17: vs. Cincinnati (6 pm on BIG+) [preseason game]
  • Sat Oct. 25: at St. John's (7 pm on BIG+) [preseason game]
  • Mon. Nov. 3: vs. Oakland (8:30 pm on FS1)
  • Tues. Nov. 11: vs. Wake Forest (6:30 pm on FS1) [Detroit Michigan]
  • Fri. Nov. 14: at TCU (9 pm on ESPN2)
  • Mon. Nov. 24: vs. San Diego State (10:30 pm on TruTV) [Las Vegas]
  • Tues. Nov. 25: vs. Auburn (8:30 pm on TNT) [Las Vegas]
  • Wed. Nov. 26: TBD
  • Wed. Nov. 27: TBD
  • Sat. Dec. 6: vs. Rutgers (4 pm on BTN)
  • Tues. Dec. 9: vs. Villanova (6:30 pm on FS1)
  • Sat. Dec. 13: at Maryland (8 pm on FOX)
  • Sun. Dec. 21: vs. La Salle (4 pm on Peacock)
  • Mon. Dec. 29: vs. McNeese (7pm on BIG+)
  • Fri. Jan. 2: vs. USC (7pm on Peacock)
  • Tues. Jan. 6: at Penn State (7 pm on FS1)
  • Sat. Jan. 10: vs. Wisconsin (1 or 2 pm on CBS)
  • Wed. Jan. 14: at Washington (10:30 pm on BTN)
  • Sat. Jan. 17: at Oregon (4 pm on NBC)
  • Tues. Jan. 20: vs. Indiana (7 pm on Peacock)
  • Fri. Jan. 23: vs. Ohio State (8 pm on FOX)
  • Tues. Jan. 27: vs. Nebraska (7 pm Peacock)
  • Fri. Jan. 30: at Michigan State (8 pm on FOX)
  • Thurs. Feb. 5: vs. Penn State (6:30 pm on FS1)
  • Sun. Feb. 8: at Ohio State (1 pm on CBS)
  • Wed. Feb. 11: at Northwestern (8:30 pm on BTN)
  • Sat. Feb. 14: vs. UCLA (1 pm on CBS)
  • Tues. Feb. 17: at Purdue (6:30 pm on Peacock)
  • Sat. Feb. 21: vs. Duke (6:30 pm on ESPN) [Washington D.C.]
  • Tues. Feb. 24: vs. Minnesota (8:30 pm on BTN)
  • Fri. Feb. 27: at Illinois (8 pm on FOX)
  • Thurs. March 5: at Iowa (8 pm on Peacock)
  • Sun. March 8: vs. Michigan State (4:30 pm on CBS)

