Michigan took one on the chin this past weekend on the road. The Wolverines, after taking down both Marquette and William & Mary a week ago, lost to Villanova. Michigan was expected to beat the Wildcats, but Villanova played well under the basket, and the Wolverines found themselves in foul trouble.

Mike Boynton Jr.'s team will have to show what they are made of this week. Michigan is headed back to Las Vegas to attempt to reclaim its crown as the Players Era champions. The Wolverines ran through the competition last season, beating San Diego State, Auburn, and Gonzaga to win the $1 million prize.

Michigan won that by a combined 110 points over those three teams. Those results won't likely come again, but Michigan is just looking for wins. Here's how you can see the game.

How to watch

When: Tuesday, Nov. 24

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV) Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Talent: Jon Sciambi and Fran Fraschilla

Storylines

The Players Era sparked Michigan a season ago

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It's two different teams and it appears that Michigan has a lot to work on to come close to what the Wolverines had a season ago. But that's to be expected after losing Dusty May, along with the big three. However, Michigan wasn't a juggernaut a season ago before Las Vegas.

Michigan was 4-0, but won by one point in overtime against Wake Forest and took down TCU by four points ahead of the Las Vegas trip. This season, Michigan is 3-2 and is very streaky with their shooting, along with having foul trouble.

Last season, it was the Las Vegas trip that sparked the Wolverines, and while Michigan likely won't outscore the opposition by a combined 110 points, the Wolverines will be satisfied with winning games. Leaving Vegas with two or three wins against some good teams will make Mike Boynton Jr. happy.

Can Elliot Cadeau figure things out?

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There is no way around it, Michigan needs more from its starting point guard. When Elliot Cadeau announced he was coming back, it was around the same time that Trey McKenney made it clear he was returning. Those two were expected to take a major step and lead Michigan this season.

McKenney is leading the team, scoring 18 points per game. But Cadeau is averaging a tick above 10 points and his shooting has drastically declined. He's shooting 22% from three and if Cadeau continues to shoot like that, Michigan will lose several more games. He's also averaging nearly five turnovers a game, and fouls are a big issue.

Hopefully, Cadeau can figure out the kinks and get rolling in Vegas.

Prediction

Creighton isn't scoring as much as Michigan, but the Bluejays have played better defense. With that being said, Creighton hasn't played the same level of competition as Michigan. We don't know how good Villanova is, but we do know UConn will challenge for a championship this season.

The Wolverines have the starting five to inflict damage, but they have to stay on the court. That's going to be the deciding factor on Tuesday night. If Creighton can get the Wolverines in foul trouble, the Bluejays will have the edge.

But we think Michigan will play smarter and Elliot Cadeau comes alive in this one.

Final score: Michigan 84, Creighton 78

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