The Michigan Wolverines lost their last game as they took on the Villanova Wildcats on the road. Villanova was in control of the majority of the game, opening up a lead over 15 points early in the 2nd half. Michigan did fight back and made it close in the late stages of the game though, but it was too little too late to come away with the win and the Wildcats held on for a 79-73 win.

Trey McKenney was the standout for Michigan with 22 points, while Elliot Cadeau, J.P. Estrella, and Moustapha Thiam all struggled with foul trouble and were held in check by the Wildcats.

Villanova is expected to be an NCAA tournament team, but Michigan was ranked higher going into it and the Wolverines didn't perform up to expectations in that game. They'll be looking to bounce back against the Creighton Bluejays in their next matchup. Let's dive into the game preview below.

Creighton Bluejays

Creighton stands at 4-1 in the early season, with a win over Iowa and a loss to Kansas State. Iowa isn't the same team as they were last year, but it's still a nice win for this Creighton squad. The loss to Kansas State shows the vulnerabilities of this team though as Kansas State isn't expected to be anything particularly special this season.

Creighton is led in scoring by Wes Enis (a USF transfer) at 15.4 points per game, and BJ Davis (a San Diego State transfer) at 14.0 points per game. Those two are by far the biggest scorers on this Creighton team. They are both guards as well, and they both measure in at roughly 6-foot so Michigan should have a size advantage on the perimeter.

As for their front court, Jackson McAndrew is their notable post player standing at 6'10" and he's joined by Oswin Erhunmwunse who's also 6'10". They do have some good size down low but neither player is known for their post scoring, so Michigan should hold the paint edge in this game as well.

Statistically speaking, Creighton is ranked 121st nationally in offensive scoring efficiency. They are ranked 52 in national scoring efficiency on defense though, so they are a much better defensive team than they are on offense.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney drives for a shot against Villanova Wildcats forward Kwame Evans Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan is standing at 3-2 now in the early season, with no notable wins and losses to the only two good teams they've played in UConn and Villanova. Marquette was expected to be good this season but they're struggling so far this year, and that leaves the Wolverines short of any notable wins.

Michigan is led in scoring by Trey McKenney at 18.0 points per game, and is followed by J.P. Estrella at 15.2, Roddy Gayle Jr. at 14.0, Elliot Cadeau at 10.8, and Quinn Costello at 10.4. The Wolverines are a much more balanced scoring team than Creighton, so that should be another plus in favor of Michigan in this game.

As a team, Michigan is ranked 91st nationally in offensive scoring efficiency. They rank 82nd in defensive scoring efficiency, so they've been a very mediocre team in both facets through their first few games. They need to pick it up on both ends of the floor, and soon, if they want to have a good season in the Big Ten this year.

With Creighton being a little undersized compared to the Wolverines, I'd expect Michigan to really push their advantage in the paint. They should be able to win the rebounding battle, but they need to also win the scoring in the paint battle as well. Creighton is a good defensive team so it won't be easy, but Michigan should be able to get back in the win column against the Bluejays.

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