How To Watch Michigan vs. Saint Louis In NCAA Tournament Round of 32

The Michigan Wolverines are searching for their seventh-straight Sweet 16 appearance in Michigan's last seven NCAA Tournament appearances. But the Maize and Blue will have to get by the Saint Louis Billikens first.

It was too close for comfort in the first half for the Wolverines in the first round against Howard. Michigan was up by just four points going into the half, after the Bison drilled 8-of-8 three-point attempts in the first half. But the Wolverines came out swinging in the second half and played much better defense against Howard to move onto the Round of 32.

And Michigan wasn't the only team to score over 100 points in the first round. The Wolverines' second round opponent, Saint Louis, defeated Georgia, 102-77, en route to a matchup against Michigan.

The Billikens are led by the Atlantic-10 Player of the Year in big man Robbie Avila and he is one player fans will keep their eyes on. Avila can do it all and he stole the show previously in the NCAA Tournament when he was with Indiana State.

Here's how you can see the game and our score prediction.

How to watch

Day: Saturday, March 21

Saturday, March 21 Time: 12:10 p.m. ET

12:10 p.m. ET Where: KeyBank Center (Buffalo, NY)

KeyBank Center (Buffalo, NY) Network: CBS

CBS On the call: Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson

Brian Anderson and Jim Jackson Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Score prediction

What makes this game interesting is that the two teams are very identical, other than the talent level. Both teams like to play through their bigs, can hit shots, and pride themselves of their defense.

In fact, this game will feature the nation's top two defensive field goal percentage teams in the country. Saint Louis leads the country at 37.7 percent, while Michigan ranks second at 38.5 percent

Saint Louis also shoots over 39 percent from three and it's second in the nation. So not only do the Wolverines need to play well defensively against the Billikens, but Michigan has to create offense as well.

It all starts with the bigs for Michigan. Saint Louis is good, but it hasn't seen a team like the Wolverines, who are a No. 1 seed for a reason. Morez Johnson and Aday Mara dominated last game and Michigan will need the same effort out of them once again.

Also, we need to see more from the Big Ten Player of the Year. Yaxel Lendeborg is very unselfish and likes to allow the game to come to him. But when the Wolverines are struggling, Lendeborg needs to put his head down and make buckets.

Once again, I see this game being very close for the first half, but the Wolverines should have enough talent to prevail in the end.

Final score: Michigan 87, Saint Louis 74