Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr. in Rare Company After Stellar Performance Against Howard

No. 1 Michigan entered Round 1 vs. No. 16 Howard as a massive favorite, but the Wolverines were too close for comfort after taking a 50-46 lead into the half.

However, the second half belong to the Maize and Blue and the Wolverines left with a 101-80 win over the Bison to advance to the Round of 32. Michigan now waits the winner of Georgia vs. Saint Louis, and that game will be played on Saturday.

While the Wolverines had several players step up in the win over Howard, it was Morez Johnson Jr.'s night — at least offensively. The sophomore scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He also shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the field.

Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

According to the broadcast, Johnson Jr. is now the fifth player to ever score 20 points, 10 rebounds, and shoot 100% from the field during an NCAA Tournament game. Johnson Jr. joins DeJuan Blair (Pitt. 2009), Danny Vranes (Utah. 1981), John Irving (Hofstra. 1976), and Marvin Barnes (Providence. 1973).

Johnson Jr. had a stellar night in the paint, along with his sidekick Aday Mara, against an undersized Bison frontcourt. Michigan had a clear size advantage and the Wolverines used it by allowing their big men to gain advantage right under the hoop — several alley-oops to the rim.

Inside Michigan's win over Howard

You have to give Howard credit: The Bison came to play. Howard wasn't afraid of the moment, and while it couldn't stop Michigan's offense, the Bison had offensive power of their own. Howard shot a whopping 48% from three, and the Bison went on to make their final 8-of-8 threes to end the first half.

Howard had momentum, but it was going to be hard to sustain that momentum. Michigan wasn't closing out well against the Howard three, and while the Wolverines played better defense in the second half, Howard wasn't able to make all of its looks as it did in the first 20 minutes.

Michigan's offense didn't change. Roddy Gayle scored 14 off the bench, energizing the Wolverines. Aday Mara was right behind Johnson, scoring 19. Nimari Burnett had an efficient game, scoring 15 points, missing just one shot.

Michigan didn't panic when Howard started scoring and making its threes, but the Wolverines kept playing their offense — playing inside-out. When Howard collapsed inside, Michigan found a shooter and the Wolverines made 46% of their threes in the game.

Michigan did turn it over 10 times, but the Wolverines were overall efficient in the game and now the Wolverines can start scouting their next opponent.