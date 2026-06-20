Would International Phenom Nikola Kusturica Solve Michigan Basketball's Wing Problem?

The Wolverines' 2026-2027 roster is almost set, however, Dusty May has one scholarship spot open that he could dish out.

After signing three transfer big men, along with one of the top recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle, headlined by five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., Michigan is looking at one more '26 prospect to close out the class.

Michigan is interested in overseas phenom Nikola Kusturica, a Serbian wing. But the Wolverines aren't the only major program that would like to add a potential future lottery pick. The Kentucky Wildcats are viewed as the favorite, by some, to land Kusturica. There is also Gonzaga and UCLA in the mix, too.

But Michigan is coming off a national championship, with one clear need on its roster — a wing. The fit makes sense, but then the Wolverines could also run into an issue of having too much depth, especially if L.J. Cason would come back to finish the season, but that's a problem May would love to solve.

Would the fit make sense?

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, J.P. Estrella, and Moustapha Thiam all feel like a safe bet to start for Michigan. It's that '3' spot that's up for grabs. Brandon McCoy Jr., Ricky Liburd, and Oscar Goodman will likely battle for the starting role, but if Kusturica would come to Michigan, that would make things very interesting.

Kusturica is a 6'8" do-it-all wing. He just turned 17 years old, and would have to play two years of college basketball before heading to the 2028 NBA Draft — he is already viewed as one of the top picks in that draft.

Playing in the FIBA U16 Eurobasketball Tournament, Kusturica took home MVP honors after scoring 20 points per game, grabbing 7.7 rebounds per game, and dishing out 3.4 assists per game. He was the third leading scorer of the tournament and grabbed the sixth-most rebounds as a wing. He shot just over 30% from three.

#Michigan right in the mix for one of the top international prospects in 6-foot-8 Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica.



Imagine adding him to the Wolverines' roster. pic.twitter.com/Fa0wtqldOK — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) June 18, 2026

Kusturica's film is impressive. For a young player, he isn't shy to go make plays, he can knock down the open shot, and is fearless to put the ball on the court and go attack the rim. As his stats show, he is a rebounder, and will also find the open man — something May's system relies on.

Adding Kusturica makes all the sense in the world and depth wouldn't be an issue for Michigan. It would allow for some of the younger guys to take a redshirt year, or, if the five-for-five rule passes, it would give them a season to learn the ropes. Kusturica would be an excellent fit at Michigan.