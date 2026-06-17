Dusty May Shares Biggest Concern With His 2026-2027 Michigan Basketball Roster

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off an historic season. The Wolverines won the Big Ten title, and then marched their way to a national title. It was a 37-3 result on the season, and while Michigan is looking for similar results next season, Dusty May will be tasked with replacing some stars.

Michigan's big three, consisting of big men Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson Jr., and Aday Mara, are NBA Draft bound — all three to be picked in Round 1 next Tuesday.

On top of losing their three bigs, the Wolverines lost veteran role players Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Will Tschetter to graduation.

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Appearing on 'The Field of 68' podcast, May told Jeff Goodman what his biggest initial concern was with this new team. It's the depth.

"Proven depth," May told Jeff Goodman. "I think depth is important now as ever in college basketball, especially with the tempo we play at and just looking at our season last year, there were a lot of games that are our sixth, seventh, eighth men won for us. They took the game over. And that was the difference in maybe winning 37 versus 30 games or 37 versus 27.

"I mean, that's how important our bench was and our depth was. And right now we don't have the proven established depth. Now, I believe in our guys. I think we'll get there. But that's probably the biggest question mark in my mind. And then are we are we going to have the competitive stamina to take the shots that we're going to take this year?

"Starting the year as a returning — as a national champion, as all the things that go with that, as far as the sellouts, the T-shirts, the the big game on everyone's schedule. Can we have that competitive spirit for that amount of time and have that type of stamina? You know, that's that's a lot easier said than done."

Talented team, but could take time

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It's never easy replacing a roster, especially one that just won a national title. But May and Co. were selective of who they brought in. On top of landing one of the top recruiting classes, headlined by five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr., and four-star big man Quinn Costello, Michigan was able to land three big men via the portal.

J.P. Estrella (Tennessee), Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati), and Jalen Reed (LSU) will fill needs. Thiam is a top shot blocker, who has a reliable three-point shot. Estrella is physical down low, can rebound, and can also shoot. And Reed, if he can get fully healthy, is very athletic and can play multiple positions for the Wolverines.

However, it's going to take time for this talented group to gel. Both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney are back to lead the team, and role players Oscar Goodman and Ricky Liburd are expected to take on bigger roles. Those four will have to guide the newcomers and allow them to learn the Michigan way.