Michigan men's basketball adds a new player to its 2024-25 roster
Michigan basketball had one open spot on its 2024-25 basketball roster. Head coach Dusty May told the media recently he had some feelers out there, but he wasn't going to add just anyone -- the player would have to be a fit for both his offense and the culture at Michigan. Coach May would know better than anyone about the newest addition to the Wolverines' basketball roster.
On Monday, Michigan announced it filled the last roster spot with Charlie May, coach May's son. The younger May comes to Ann Arbor after he spent the past two seasons at Central Florida. May is listed as a 6-foot-5 guard. He walked onto UCF in 2022-23 and played two seasons under Johnny Dawkins.
May played six games for UCF last season off the bench. During his senior year of high school, May averaged 7.4 points, seven rebounds, and 3.4 assists at Saint Andrew's School.
According to MGoBlue, here's a little about what May will provide the Michigan basketball team:
• Tireless worker; valuable teammate
• Relentless and tireless defender
• Excellent in transition; sees floor well
• Strong rebounder; not afraid to battle for rebounds
• Possesses scoring ability both inside and from three
• Son of Dusty May; strong basketball IQ
