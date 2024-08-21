Former Michigan basketball player earns professional contract
Jaelin Llewellyn played two seasons with the Michigan men's basketball program from 2022-2024. He came to the Wolverines from Princeton where he put up monstrous numbers and was an All-Ivy League first-team member. But his Wolverine career wasn't what he hoped for after tearing his ACL early on in the first season he was with the maize and blue. Llewellyn ended his Michigan career averaging 5.7 points in 20 minutes of action per game.
But the former maize and blue point guard is getting another opportunity to showcase his skills and is heading to the Newcastle Eagles which is a part of the Britsh Basketball League. Newcastle is based in England and is one of the premier teams in the BBL.
Lleweylln had the following to say in the press release from Newcastle:
“I’m so thankful to coach Steutel for allowing me to have the opportunity to play for him, and be a part of the Newcastle Eagles,” said Llewellyn. “The Eagles is an organization that is accustomed to winning, and I hope to contribute to more success by bringing the experiences, knowledge and skills that I’ve learned throughout my college career. I am super excited to play in Vertu Motors Arena, engage with Eagles fans and be involved in the Newcastle community as a whole. I’ve followed the British game over time, with it having a few former Ivy League standouts, so I’m honoured to play in such a competitive and talented league.”
Newcastle will begin its season on October 16.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
The Dusty May era at Michigan to begin a little sooner than expected
Michigan basketball: New roster released, jersey numbers for newcomers
Men's Hoops: Predicting Michigan basketball's rotation in 2024-25