Michigan Basketball: Danny Wolf lands with NBA title contender in latest NBA mock draft
In Dusty May's first season as the Michigan basketball head coach, he had some elite talent he gained from the transfer portal. The additions of big men Danny Wolf (Yale) and Vlad Goldin (FAU) were two of the bigger -- literally -- gets by anyone this past season.
After a Sweet 16 appearance, Wolf left Michigan after his lone year in Ann Arbor to pursue the NBA. Following the Combine, Wolf is considered a borderline lottery pick by CBS Sports. Cameron Salerno has Wolf going No. 15 overall to the OKC Thunder.
"I scouted Wolf earlier this year when Michigan faced USC. Immediately after watching him play for a few seconds, the comparison to Rockets star Alperen Şengün popped into my head. Wolf is a fluid mover as a point-center and is a capable playmaker. His defense is a question mark at the next level, but his offensive engine makes him a likely first-round pick. The Thunder have immense depth at almost every position and have the luxury of taking the best player available."
Wolf was Michigan's do-it-all big man averaging 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and dishing out 3.6 assists. His offensive ability is unquestioned, but how will the 7-footer's defense fare in the NBA? Wolf can play good defense, we've seen it. It's just an area he will have to focus on. But with this potential landing spot, he would have enough guys around him to help out.
The Thunder, who are currently in the NBA Finals, have a deep, loaded roster full of good defensive players. Wolf would fit right in, being able to use his offensive capabilities at the next level. Plus, he would have a chance to win an NBA Championship in his early years.
