4-star LB Nick Abrams recaps Michigan football visit: 'This could be a place where I call home'
Michigan hosted several top prospects this past weekend on official visits. Five-star OT Felix Ojo was on campus, along with a trio of coveted linebackers. Four-star Nick Abrams was one of the LBs on campus and he has a final four of Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon.
The Owings Mills (MD) McDonogh School has a commitment date of July 16 scheduled, but he's currently going through all four of his OVs before making that final decision. Before his trip to Ann Arbor, he went to Georgia, and he will be headed to both Alabama and Oregon the next two weekends to check out those schools.
I got a chance to speak with Abrams following his OV to Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound LB said his visit to Michigan was great. He said the resources Michigan has to offer can help you go wherever you want.
"The feeling was great, everyone was really welcoming," Abrams said. "I got my questions answered. It was great interacting with the players, talking to them and their experience at Michigan. I felt like this could be a place where I call home. They have everything you could want in a school, and it showed throughout the visit. The academics are really important and they made that known from the jump. They have every resource to help you get to where you want to go."
According to the Composite, Abrams is ranked as the 251st player in the 2026 class and the No. 17 LB. The Wolverines have had a rich tradition of great LB play in recent years. Michael Barrett and Junior Colson were the dynamic duo, and now Ernestt Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham are expected to become one of the best duos in the Big Ten. But for the Wolverines to continue on that trajectory -- Michigan needs to land LBs like Abrams.
"Michigan is a place I can see myself calling home," the highly-touted LB said. "There was a player panel, and we asked the players questions, and it was great to hear the vision for the team. It was great to hear about the standard that it set and how much they’re held to it."
The other two LBs on campus this past weekend were four-star Brayden Rouse and four-star Calvin Thomas. Abrams said he enjoyed spending time with both players and connecting with them. But it wasn't just building a connection with the recruits, Michigan made him feel like a priority and both LB coach Brian Jean-Mary and HC Sherrone Moore had great conversations with Abrams.
"Another highlight was talking with the other recruits. Brayden Rouse and Calvin Thomas were great people and they’re also great linebackers," said Abrams. "Talking with them was great, especially just talking about life and being competitive with them. My conversations with Coach Bj [Brian Jean-Mary] and Coach Moore were great as well. Talking about their vision for me in the defense and off the field. It was great to hear what they had to say and it was great to see how much of a priority I am for them."
