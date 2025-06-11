Where Michigan football ranks in ESPN's future Power Rankings
Expectations are high for Michigan football entering 2025. The Wolverines had one of the top recruiting classes last cycle, headlined by five-star QB Bryce Underwood. Michigan is likely going to trot its freshman phenom out there in Week 1 under the bright lights. The Wolverines' schedule is also extremely favorable, not having to play Penn State, Oregon, Illinois, or Indiana in 2025.
The Wolverines utilized the transfer portal well, bringing in veterans at key positions. Justice Haynes, Donaven McCulley, Tre Williams, and Damon Payne Jr., among others, are all expected to play major roles this season.
While this season should be fun for Michigan fans, what does the trajectory look beyond 2025? With Underwood, Michigan should be a top team for the next few seasons, right? Well, according to ESPN's Future Power Rankings, the Wolverines are ranked No. 13.
Michigan is behind Arizona State (12), Miami (11), and Alabama (10).
Here's what ESPN had to say about Michigan's outlook for the next couple of seasons:
Returning Quarterback: No (thankfully?). Michigan needed a reset at quarterback after a dreadful passing season, and will turn to No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood or Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene this season.
Likelihood of a multiyear QB: Extremely. The Wolverines have gone all in with Underwood, their first mega high school signing of the NIL era. Unless things go very wrong, Underwood will be leading Michigan's offense through the 2026 season and beyond.
Offensive line/defensive line outlook: Line play propelled Michigan's run to three consecutive Big Ten titles and the 2023 national championship, but both groups have been hit by NFL exits. The defensive line should be solid this fall if tackle transfers Tre Williams (Clemson) and Damon Payne Jr. (Alabama) pan out. The offensive line enters a significant season with less-established players, and young tackles like Andrew Sprague and Evan Link must keep developing.
Roster management: Coach Sherrone Moore is starting to flex some recruiting muscle, as Michigan finished with ESPN's No. 7 class for 2025, boosted by Underwood. Michigan has been smart and selective in the portal, and its additions along both lines and at running back with Alabama transfer Justice Haynes will impact the upcoming season.
Star power: There are massive expectations around Underwood, and his development the next two seasons will shape Michigan's overall outlook. The Wolverines return one of the nation's best kickers in Dominic Zvada, and defenders like end Derrick Moore and cornerback Zeke Berry should contend for All-Big Ten honors.
Coaching staff: Moore has settled in after much of the staff followed predecessor Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers. He will be judged largely on the success of offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who had no previous ties to Moore or Michigan. The team retained defensive coordinator Wink Martindale for a second season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Top Michigan football prospect shuts recruitment down after receiving projection to play for Wolverines
Michigan football lands four-star defensive lineman in the 2026 class
4-star LB Nick Abrams recaps Michigan football visit: 'This could be a place where I call home'
Ranking every projected starting Big Ten QB entering 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson