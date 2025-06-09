Ranking every projected starting Big Ten QB entering 2025
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Washington Huskies
- Michigan State Spartans
- USC Trojans
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Michigan Wolverines
- UCLA Bruins
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
I ranked the Big Ten head coaches entering 2025, now it's time to turn my attention to the quarterbacks. The conference returns just six starting QBs from 2024. Between transfers and freshmen starting at the most important position on the field -- the Big Ten will look different.
Comparing each QB's stats from 2024, the level of production expected in 2025, and even determining their team's success, is how I came up with these rankings. They are clearly perfect and I don't think anyone will disagree with anything on here.
Here is my preseason Big Ten QB rankings..
18. Ryan Browne - Purdue (2024 ranking - N/A)
Browne returns to Purdue after playing in eight games last season -- behind Hudson Card. He played alright throwing for 532 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. But the Boilermakers are likely going to be the bottom feeder in the Big Ten, and Browne isn't likely going to be enough to help Purdue in 2025.
17. Drake Lindsey - Minnesota (N/A)
Drake Lindsey enters his redshirt freshman season with five career passing attempts under his belt. Minnesota will be better than Purdue this season, which is why the unproven Lindsey is above Ryan Browne. The Gophers are confident he is their QB of the future.
16. Malik Washington - Maryland (N/A)
This will either be four-star freshman Malik Washington or UCLA transfer Justyn Martin's job. I'm slotting Washington into the starting role here. He is the future of Maryland football and Mike Locksley has had nothing but glowing things to say about him. However, there will also be plenty of growing pains for the Terrapins' prized recruit.
15. Athan Kaliakmanis - Rutgers (15)
Athan Kaliakmanis was middling in his first season with Rutgers after coming over from Minnesota. He had one of the worst passing percentages last season in the conference, and Rutgers will have to rely on him even more after losing standout RB Kyle Monangai. He is a veteran, but there will have to be improvement for the Scarlet Knights to win in 2025.
14. Preston Stone - Northwestern (N/A)
Preston Stone has done it in college football -- two years ago. Kevin Jennings took over the starting role for SMU in 2024, but in 2023, it was Stone who lit it up. He threw for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Mustangs. It won't be as easy in Northwestern's offense, but I give Stone the benefit of the doubt.
13. Billy Edwards Jr. - Wisconsin (17)
It wasn't a seamless transition from Taulia Tagovailoa to Billy Edwards Jr. in 2024 for Maryland. The Terrapins struggled mightily -- not all fault to the QB. But Edwards Jr. threw for just 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. He will get a fresh start with Wisconsin this season, and the Badgers hope to get more out of this veteran than they did with Tyler Van Dyke.
12. Demond Williams Jr. - Washington (N/A)
After losing Will Rogers to graduation, Washington will now turn the reins to sophomore Demond Williams Jr. in 2025. He played plenty last season, spelling Rogers, and the dual-threat QB is a threat. He took care of the football -- throwing one INT in 105 attempts -- but it's going to be interesting to see how he handles a full-time role.
11. Aidan Chiles - Michigan State (7)
Aidan Chiles has all the talent to be a good Big Ten QB, but his decision-making is questionable at best. The former Oregon State QB tied Dylan Raiola and Ethan Garbers, leading the Big Ten with 11 interceptions. Chiles threw passes where he shouldn't and got careless. That MUST improve in 2025 for MSU to get into contention.
10. Jayden Maiava - USC (N/A)
The Miller Moss experiment didn't last long for USC before Lincoln Riley turned things over to UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. He didn't play great, but didn't play poorly either. In seven games, he threw 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. With one full season under his belt, Maiava should improve in 2025 with a loaded receiving corps.
9. Mark Gronkowski - Iowa (N/A)
This is an intriguing spot here. The former South Dakota State QB was a star at the FCS level, winning two national titles and two Offensive Player of the Year Awards. We all know how bad Iowa has been at passing the football, but landing a player like Gronkowski could really change that. Losing RB Kaleb Johnson will make the Hawkeyes rely on the passing attack even more -- will the transfer work in Iowa's favor?
8. Bryce Underwood - Michigan (N/A)
Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack last season, but that should change drastically with new OC Chip Lindsey and freshman phenom Bryce Underwood. The No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2025 class is ready to start for Michigan, and the Wolverines should find a lot of success with him under center.
7. Nico Iamaleava - UCLA (N/A)
I'm going to start off by saying, I'm not a big fan of Nico Iamaleava. He was less than impressive against Ohio State in the CFP, but he did have good numbers overall for Tennessee. The former five-star recruit is now playing against Big Ten defenses, and we saw how that looked last year. Is UCLA a better landing spot than the likes of the Volunteers? Guess we will find out.
6. Fernando Mendoza - Indiana (N/A)
Fernando Mendoza was one of the top QBs in the portal, and for the second year in a row, Curt Cignetti landed a good one. Last year it was Kurtis Rourke, and it's quite possible IU landed an even better one this year. Mendoza threw for over 3,000 yards and he should really excel in Cignetti's offense.
5. Julian Sayin - Ohio State (N/A)
Ohio State has had good QB after good QB. The former five-star Alabama transfer is likely the next in line. But like all first-year QBs, there will likely be some growing pains. However, he has Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate to throw the ball to -- life should be good for Sayin.
4. Dylan Raiola - Nebraska (13)
Did I mention Dylan Raiola threw 11 interceptions last year and was tied with my No. 11 QB Aidan Chiles? That was the former five-star's first year playing college football and he did too many good things to make me think there won't be a gigantic improvement. Matt Rhule, as much as you might not like him, is a great offensive mind, and Raiola possesses too much skill not to be one of the best in the Big Ten.
3. Luke Altmyer - Illinois (12)
The veteran came back to Illinois for one more season after leaving money on the table from schools trying to poach him. Luke Altmyer was arguably a top-five QB last season in the conference, and with the Illini returning almost their entire team, Altmyer is in store for a big 2025 year.
2. Dante Moore - Oregon (N/A)
After playing a bunch his freshman year at UCLA, the former five-star transferred to Oregon last season to learn under Dillon Gabriel. The explosive QB taught Moore plenty of lessons last year, and now it's Moore's turn. Dan Lanning has full trust in Moore, and the Ducks' offense is always explosive. He is likely the next great Oregon QB.
1. Drew Allar - Penn State (2)
Penn State fans were excited for it to finally become Drew Allar's team in 2023, and now they have had two seasons watching the former highly-touted recruit. Allar has put up great numbers and with his return for another season -- he has to be the unquestioned No. 1 Big Ten QB entering 2025. The Nittany Lions return a ton of their playmakers from last season, and this feels like it has to be the year for James Franklin.
