Michigan basketball: Where Danny Wolf and Yaxel Lendeborg are projected in latest 2025 NBA mock draft
Michigan basketball fans are wanting to pay close attention to NBA Draft news for two different reasons. Fans who watched Danny Wolf lead the Wolverines in Dusty May's first year are wondering where he might end up after declaring for the draft, and the Wolverines are waiting for word on what UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg is going to do.
In CBS Sports' latest 2025 NBA mock draft, Lendeborg isn't projected to land in Round 1. The do-it-all big man is going through the draft process in hopes of securing a first-round promise from an NBA team. But if he doesn't get that, Lendeborg has decided to transfer to Michigan and play for May next season. The UAB transfer was one of the top players in all of college basketball, averaging 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds. He could be the top player on the Wolverines' roster next season.
As far as someone who did play for Michigan, Wolf is slotted to go 22nd overall to the Atlanta Hawks. The Yale transfer averaged 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Wolverines. Wolf also showed off his playmaking ability by averaging 3.6 assists. Wolf's game should fit right into the NBA, with being a 7-footer who can do just about anything with the basketball.
"Wolf is a highly skilled borderline 7-footer who handles and passes well enough that he was Michigan's primary initiator for significant stretches this season. If the shooting catches up, he can really modernize an offensive playbook and open the line. The questions will be on the defensive end of the floor, because of his lack of athleticism."
