BREAKING: Michigan Wolverine Danny Wolf makes NBA Draft decision
Michigan Wolverines forward Danny Wolf has made his NBA Draft decision, and it went exactly how most people expected. Wolf took to his social media channels to share his decision to officially enter his name into the 2025 NBA Draft. Wolverine Coach Dusty May was operating on the belief that this was going to be Wolf's choice and has been working to backfill him.
Wolf has been predicted as a mid-first round draft pick. Bleacher Report recently released a mock draft that has him landing in Utah with the 21st overall pick. They included this breakdown of Wolf as an NBA Draft prospect.
- Pro comparison: Kyle Anderson, Hedo Turkoglu
"Danny Wolf made a strong, final pitch to scouts against Auburn, finishing with 20 points and a number of eye-opening highlights that showcased his creation and shotmaking. Though his three-point numbers might not indicate shooting improvement, he added a pull-up and step-back to his repertoire this year. A 7-footer who made 21 dribble jumpers, served as Michigan’s lead playmaker and still averaged 9.7 boards and 1.4 blocks is bound to entice a number of teams."' Bleacher Report
With Wolf moving to the NBA, all eyes are on transfer commit Yaxel Lendeborg, who is deciding between coming to Ann Arbor or throwing his own name into the NBA Draft. Ironically, Yaxel was slotted just five below Wolf in the same Mock Draft, predicted to the Brooklyn Nets at number 26. If he is a lock first rounder, it is tough to see Lendeborg coming to Michigan for another year of collegiate ball. Coach May might lose both of his talented forwards to the NBA Draft and have to get back in the portal for another replacement.
