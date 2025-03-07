National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football
Things could be getting interesting for Michigan football when it comes to recruiting. The Wolverines are set for a massive two months when elite recruits are coming to visit Ann Arbor. Things could get even more interesting involving the 2026 quarterback market.
A few days ago, Rivals said Michigan was a 'team to watch' in the recruitment of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. On Thursday, Adam Gorney and Sam Spiegelman teamed up to make predictions on several high-end quarterbacks and a prediction was made in favor of Michigan. With that being said, this is not a Crystal Ball or a Forecast prediction from Rivals, but as of now, they do see the Wolverines winning the battle to land the coveted quarterback.
There could still be some time before Lyons is ready to make his decision but USC, Oregon, BYU and Michigan are the four front-runners and the Wolverines seem to be surging in his recruitment. USC flipped four-star Jonas Williams so while still being considered the Trojans might be on the way out. Oregon could land five-star Jared Curtis so that would be something to watch. There is serious interest in BYU because both of his parents went there, religious factors and the Cougars are winning but coming in after Bryce Underwood and taking over the Wolverines’ offense is getting more and more interesting.
Prediction: Michigan
Lyons, the Folsom (CA) product, is one of the top players in all of the 2026 class. According to the Composite, the 6-3 gunslinger is ranked as the 16th best player and the fourth-ranked quarterback in the class. USC was the clear favorite here, but once the Trojans landed their Jonas Williams, Lyons is starting to look around. With Underwood in the picture for at least three years with Michigan, Lyons could sit behind the star quarterback and learn -- a lot like what Arch Manning has done with Texas. Michigan is setting a product right now and plenty of talented players are listening.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: ESPN names two things to watch this spring on the new-look Wolverines
Wink Martindale talks Rod Moore's recovery, guys standing out in Michigan football's secondary
Wink Martindale talks Michigan football's defensive line post Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7