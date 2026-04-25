Michigan Guard Elliot Cadeau Changes Plans After Agreeing to Return

Elliot Cadeau was one of the first players to announce he was returning to Michigan for the 2026-27 season, and it was big news for Dusty May's program. Cadeau was one of the most improved players on the team from the beginning of the season to the end, finishing as the Most Outstanding Player from Michigan's win over UConn in the national title.

But on Friday night, there has been a hiccup in Cadeau's decision. According to reports, Cadeau has entered his name in the 2026 NBA Draft, but he will maintain his collegiate eligibility. NBA analyst Jonathan Givony noted that Cadeau entered the draft to go through the process and gain momentum heading into the new season.

NEWS: Michigan's Elliot Cadeau will declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his eligibility, per Drew Gross of WME Basketball.



National champion and Final Four Most Outstanding Player will go through the draft process with an eye on building momentum going into next year. pic.twitter.com/GXhelSkWTw — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 24, 2026

Cadeau started all 40 games for Michigan this season, and May made it his mission to go land Cadeau from the transfer portal last spring. After playing two seasons at North Carolina, Cadeau came to Michigan to be a pass-first point guard, but the Wolverines allowed him to play confidently and find his mark from three.

The 6'1" guard averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 assists, while shooting a career-high 37.6% from three. Cadeau wasn't supposed to shoot the three much during his time in Chapel Hill, but May allowed Cadeau to play free and it allowed him to develop his game.

Will Cadeau stay in the draft?

The NBA is a whole lot different than the NFL. Players can go through the Combine, which is from May 10-17 to get scouted and figure out what teams are looking for. Players have the ability to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft during a 10-day window following the Combine.

While the news isn't ideal for Michigan, or the fans, Cadeau is very likely going to return to Ann Arbor next season. Cadeau wants to go through the process and see what he needs to work on in 2026-27 — from NBA scouts themselves.

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Yaxel Lendeborg did the same thing a year ago — other than he was a projected first-round pick and Cadeau isn't projected to get drafted at all. Lendeborg went through the process, found out what NBA scouts wanted him to work on, and came to Michigan to do just that.

Fans should expect a starting backcourt of Cadeau and Trey McKenney next season. The Wolverines are still working on adding some more talent from the portal, and the addition of five-star Brandon McCoy Jr. gives May another talented guard to either start or bring off the bench in a pivotal role.