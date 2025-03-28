Michigan basketball contacts a 6-7 transfer guard, double-digit scorer
The top concern for Michigan men's basketball heading into next season will be how it's supposed to potentially replace both of its 7-footers. Vlad Goldin will be out of eligibility and Dusty May has said he expects Danny Wolf to be an NBA player next season. The Wolverines have contacted a few big men to view the interest level, but Michigan is also going to be looking at some guard help.
Starters Nimari Burnett and Rubin Jones will be gone after this season and May will look for some experience to replace them. Michigan has been in contact with Tarleton's Bubu Benjamin, who entered the portal recently. The 6-7 guard averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and shot 38% from 3 this season. Benjamin started 31 games this year and averaged 36 minutes per game.
The lengthy guard just finished his sophomore year with Tarleton and led the team in points scored and 3-pointers made. He also finished fourth in the WAC with 48 steals on the year. Benjamin hails from Canada and the Wolverines made an impact up in Canada after landing former five-star Caleb Houstan a couple of years ago under Juwan Howard.
