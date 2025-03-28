Report: Bryce Underwood on pace to start Week 1 for Michigan football
When Michigan football recruited and signed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the instant expectation was that the Belleville (MI) product would start right away for Michigan. But the Wolverines went out and landed veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal -- a player who has nearly thrown for 3,000 yards in each of the last two seasons at Fresno State.
But according to On3's Pete Nakos, Underwood is the player trending to start in Week 1 for the maize and blue.
Nakos noted that Keene has yet to practice with Michigan and it's not known when he will return. With Davis Warren still recovering from an ACL injury, Underwood is strictly battling with former four-star quarterback, Jadyn Davis. If Underwood continues to get most of the reps with the ones, he's going to get more experience with the Michigan offense and feel more comfortable leading the charge.
Earlier in the month, Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said Underwood was advanced for being a freshman and if he was ready to go, he would play.
"...If he's ready to go, he'll play. If he's not, then we'll get somebody else ready to play. But so far, I love his approach.
"He's all business, man. He loves football. That's the most important thing. And he really wants to be the best player he can be. He wants people to push him. One of the things we talked about was: Whatever your dreams are, your aspirations are, they're going to be mine. My goal is to help you reach those things. And whatever it takes.
"And I think that's what his attitude is. He's a team-first guy. If you ask the older guys on our team right now, I think they would tell you that they love his approach. And really, that whole room I've got in there right now, they're all the same way. They're all wired that way or probably wouldn't be at Michigan. But it's exciting to see. And we'll see how he grows and progresses throughout spring."
The Wolverines had the 131st-ranked passing offense last season and Michigan made a statement not to allow that to happen again with the signing of Underwood. The Wolverines also landed three taller wide receivers from the same recruiting class as Underood, along with adding veteran experience via the transfer portal. Michigan is doing what it can to put Underwood in the best situation if he is named the starter, and as of now, it sounds like it's trending that way.
