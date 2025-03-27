Michigan basketball contacts a Big Ten starting center in the transfer portal
Dusty May and Michigan are preparing for life after Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf. Goldin is out of eligibility and the Wolverines' head coach believes Wolf will be playing in the NBA next season after playing one year with the Wolverines.
With the transfer portal opening on Monday, Michigan has been connected to some big men already. The Wolverines made contact with San Diego State's 7-footer, Magoon Gwath. But he's not the only high-profiled big man Michigan is looking at. According to On3's Joe Tipton, the Wolverines have made contact with Rutgers' center, Lathan Sommerville.
Sommerville just finished his freshman season with the Scarlet Knights, and a handful of teams have made contact with him. Ohio State, Tennessee, USC, and Texas A&M, among others, have all made preliminary contact.
It's worth noting, Tipton mentioned Sommerville entered the portal with a 'do not contact' tag, which usually means he knows where he is going. He hails from Peoria (IL), and he would be the ideal big in Dusty May's system.
The athletic big started 15 of Rutgers' 32 games this season. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game. With Michigan needing at least two bigs -- assuming Wolf does leave -- the 6-10 freshman could help fill a void for the Wolverines.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball targeting former Indiana Hoosier, double-digit contributor
Michigan football receives prediction to land four-star offensive lineman
Minnesota Vikings still haven't confirmed J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7