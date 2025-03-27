Michigan basketball targeting former Indiana Hoosier, double-digit contributor
While most fans -- and coaches -- don't like the timing of the NCAA transfer portal, it's part of the game. Michigan head coach Dusty May has been vocal about the challenges of the transfer portal while making an NCAA Tournament run. Although the Wolverines are in the Sweet 16 and preparing for Auburn, May has coaches looking at the transfer portal to see who enters and if they could help Michigan next season.
While the Wolverines have made contact with several players, Michigan has been in contact with former Indiana Hoosier, Malik Reneau. The 6-9 junior played three seasons with the Hoosiers before jumping into the portal with head coach Mike Woodson no longer with the program.
According to On3's Joe Tipton, schools like Auburn, Kansas, North Carolina, Texas Tech, and Ohio State, among others, have all made contact with Reneau.
Michigan will lose center Vlad Goldin, who is out of eligibility, and the Wolverines are preparing to lose Danny Wolf as well. While Reneau isn't 7-foot, he would fill that void at power forward. This season, the former Hoosier averaged13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while starting 19 games for Indiana. He was actually a little better two seasons ago, during his sophomore campaign. During the 2023-24 season,. Reneau averaged 15.4 points and six rebounds per game.
Reneau isn't an established 3-point shooter, averaging a career 26% from behind the arc, but he can get to the basketball and post up. Michigan could use him in a variety of ways next season if its two 7-footers are gone. This will be a recruitment to watch as the portal window moves on.
