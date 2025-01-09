Michigan Basketball: Dusty May updates injury status of guard Roddy Gayle Jr.
Michigan men's basketball was shorthanded during the back half of its West Coast road trip to Los Angeles this week, when junior guard Roddy Gayle Jr. was ruled 'Out' against No. 22 UCLA after he suffered a bruised knee following U-M's win over USC three days earlier.
The No. 24 Wolverines (12-4, 4-0 Big Ten) would go on to beat the Bruins, 94-75, for their fourth consecutive victory, and head coach Dusty May expressed confidence that Gayle could be back soon for the Maize and Blue.
"Continue with rehab," May said of the plan with Gayle in the week ahead. "Obviously, the long-term health is going to be a priority for us. You never know (if an injury will be short-term), but I would say he'll be back relatively soon."
Gayle, a transfer from Ohio State, is one of five players averaging double-figures in scoring for the Wolverines at 12.4 points per game, adding 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 50.2% shooting. Through nearly two and a half years of collegiate basketball, Gayle had not missed a game through 85 games prior to Tuesday night's matchup with UCLA. The junior scored 12 points in 24 minutes against USC on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Now back in Ann Arbor, Michigan will have had four days between games when it hosts Washington (10-5, 1-3) this upcoming Sunday (2 p.m., Big Ten Network). There's been no determination yet on whether Gayle will suit up for the Wolverines against the Huskies.
