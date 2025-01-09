Recruiting: Michigan Football makes top group for elite 2026 running back
Four-star Forney (Texas) running back and high-priority Michigan target Javian Osborne hinted at a "big announcement" earlier this week, and that came to fruition on Wednesday afternoon.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder from the Lone Star State has revealed his Top 10 schools, and the Wolverines have made the cut alongside Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Florida State and SMU.
Osborne has given no timetable on when his commitment may come, but it sounds as if he'll be taking several visits to his potential suitors in the weeks to come. According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Osborne is considered the No. 69 overall prospect, No. 4 running back and No. 8 player from the state of Texas in the 2026 class.
Michigan appears to be in an excellent spot with Osborne as his recruitment intensifies. Back on Dec. 30, the four-star tailback revealed that the Wolverines were current leaders in his recruitment, and U-M running backs coach Tony Alford has made the Texas native one of his top priorities in the 2026 cycle.
"Coach TA, ever since he stepped into office from, he's just been recruiting me hard," Osborne said of Alford in a conversation with 247Sports' Brian Dohn. "We've been speaking every day. His knowledge, he's been in the game for a while now. When I went there back in the summertime, I got coached up a lot and he was teaching me about running schemes and was able to choose where the defense was going to go and where the cut back is."
Alford and the Wolverines are recruiting the running back position hard for 2026, and could be on the verge of landed a two-headed monster in the cycle. In addition to being the leader for Osborne, Michigan is also considered the current frontrunner for five-star Mineral (Va.) Louisa County tailback Savion Hiter, the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 1 running back in the class.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7