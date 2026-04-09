Michigan Basketball Emerges as a Top School for Two Kansas Transfers
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Since capturing its second ever national championship, Michigan has hit the ground running since the transfer portal opened. The Wolverines have been connected to several names, and a few big ones.
We've seen Dusty May use the transfer portal as well as anyone. He landed four starters from the portal last year — won a championship — and can use that to his advantage this offseason.
With that being said, Michigan has emerged as a top school for two top Kansas transfers.
Center Flory Bidunga
Flory Bidunga was one of the most impressive defensive big men in the country and according to reports, Michigan has made his final four, along with Duke, Saint John's, and Louisville.
Bidunga is expected to take a visit to Louisville, but the Wolverines are also pushing to get a visit from the rising junior.
The 6'10", 235-pound center just wrapped up his sophomore year and he made a massive leap in Year 2. Bidunga went from averaging 5.9 points to 13.3 points. He also grabbed nine rebounds per game, and was one of the top shot blockers in the country — behind Aday Mara.
Bidunga averaged 2.6 blocks per game and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He will have two years of eligibility left, and while he will command a top NIL deal, being the No. 1 ranked transfer, Michigan has an enticing offer with how it just used both Mara and Morez Johnson this past season.
Forward Bryson Tiller
The Field of 68 also reported that former Kansas freshman Bryson Tiller is down to four schools. The Wolverines made the cut, along with Miami, Missouri, and Arizona.
Tiller was a 2024 fall signee, and redshirted his first season at Kansas. In his redshirt freshman season, Tiller made the most of it — especially playing alongside Flory Bidunga. The 6'11", 240-pound forward averaged 7.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He started 31 of 35 games for Kansas.
Tiller averaged over one block per game, and he showed an ability to knock down the three. He made just under 27% of his attempts this season. His best outing of the year came against BYU, where he scored a career-high 21 points, while draining three three-pointers.
Bidunga is likely the biggest priority for Michigan, but if he were to go elsewhere, Tiller would be an excellent option. He is big, athletic, and would add more size to Michigan's frontcourt.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop