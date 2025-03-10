Michigan basketball falls in AP Top 25 after crushing final loss to Michigan State
Another week, more bad play from Michigan men's basketball. The Wolverines went 0-2 this past week with a close loss to Maryland at home before traveling to East Lansing to get demolished by rival Michigan State. The Spartans swept the maize and blue in two meetings during the regular season. Michigan has now lost its last three games and the Wolverines are spiraling at the wrong time.
With another poor showing this past week, Michigan fell five spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The Wolverines fell from No. 17 to No. 22. The Wolverines will now shift their focus to the Big Ten Tournament where they have the No. 3 seed. Michigan's first game will come on Friday.
Here's the entire Top 25 as of March 10:
1. Duke
2. Houston
3. Auburn
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. St. John's
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Texas A&M
15. Kentucky
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Wisconsin
19. Saint Mary's
20. Purdue
21. Missouri
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Illinois
25. Marquette
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting every game of the Big Ten Tournament following the bracket reveal
One incoming Michigan football transfer in major spotlight in 2025
National analyst predicts 5-star quarterback to Michigan football
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7