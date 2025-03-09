Social media reactions to Michigan's embarrassing loss to Spartans
It was another disappointing and head-scratching performance from the Wolverines on Sunday, as Michigan fell to Michigan State by a score of 79-62. For the Wolverines, it was the same old issues that contributed to another embarrassing loss. From careless turnovers to poor performances from the guards, Michigan's reoccurring problems are concerning for a group that once looked like a formidable tournament team.
In the first half, Michigan shot just 2/10 from beyond the arc, committed 11 turnovers (which MSU turned into 18 points), and was outscored in bench points 21-1. The Wolverines entered halftime with a 22-point deficit.
In the second half, Michigan continued to struggle with turning the ball over early, and the three point shooting was a disaster. The Wolverines finished just 3-24 from beyond the arc, good for 12.5 percent. But Michigan did put together a 14-0 run to cut the lead to 11 points with just under nine minutes to go. Although it was encouraging to see the Wolverines put up a fight in the second half, the disastrous first half was just too much to overcome.
With the loss, Michigan has now lost four of its last six games and looks like a team that is sputtering at the worst time. Needless to say, folks within the Michigan fan base weren't happy about the performance they saw from the Wolverines on Sunday.
