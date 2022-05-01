Frankie Collins Transferring, Basketball Rumblings, NFL Draft Recap

Frankie Collins is transferring, other things are happening with Michigan basketball and the NFL Draft is officially in the books.

Because of recent buzz it didn't really surprise, but the news that Frankie Collins is transferring from Michigan still stinks. The explosive freshman looked to be the favorite to win the starting point guard spot next season and when he played as a rookie, looked ready to take that next step. Now, he'll be taking that step in another uniform.

On top of Collins transferring, other weird and potentially damaging developments seem to be unfolding within the Michigan basketball program. Are other transfers still inevitable? Is an incoming transfer the reason for some of the unrest? And finally, what is going to happen with Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate?

On the football side of thing, five former Wolverines are now officially NFL players as Aidan Hutchinson, Daxton Hill, David Ojabo, Hassan Haskins and Andrew Stueber were all drafted starting on Thursday. A few other players have since been signed as undrafted free agents, as U-M continues to churn out Sunday-level talent. All of that and more on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.