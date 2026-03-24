Michigan Football Adds Former NFL Director of Scouting to Staff

Over the weekend, it was reported that Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines were closing in on hiring a former NFL director of scouting to its front office staff.

On Monday, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz confirmed the Wolverines have finalized a deal to hire former New York Giant director of college scouting Chris Pettit as the program's assistant general manger.

Michigan has finalized a deal to hire former New York #Giants director of college scouting Chris Pettit as an assistant general manager, sources tell @TremendousUM and me.



Worked for the Giants for nearly two decades and was part of two Giants Super Bowl wins. pic.twitter.com/IDSt0BOSbu — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 23, 2026

Pettit will work directly with Dave Peloquin, who was hired by Michigan in February as the GM, replacing Sean Magee. Peloquin was with Notre Dame for 21 seasons and was most recently working in a GM role with Athletes First.

Pettit's background

Pettit certainly seems like a person who would bring valuable experience to Ann Arbor in terms of player evaluation and how to deal with the operational side of football.

AsThe Wolverine pointed out in its initial report this past Saturday, Pettit spent 18 years with the New York Giants, working as the director of college scouting for more than four years of that tenure.

"A 20+ year NFL executive who played an integral role in two Super Bowl-winning teams, contributing to the success through scouting excellence and strategic insights, "Pettit describes himself on LinkedIn. "Demonstrated adaptability and resilience in high-pressure environments, contributing to a winning culture within the organization. Skilled in building and leading diverse teams, fostering a culture of excellence and inclusion."

Pettit joined the Giants in 2004 and was there until 2022. Before taking on that role, he was an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Badgers football program.

Similar to Peloquin, Pettit recently took a step outside of the world of football, as he co-founded Scout Smarter, an AI company, according to his LinkedIn profile.