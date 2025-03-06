Michigan Basketball: Fundamental flaws are sinking the Wolverines' season
For much of the season, the Michigan Wolverines looked like a team that could contend for a conference championship and make a deep run in the NCAA tournament. But down the stretch, there are real concerns over whether or not Michigan is even capable of winning another game this season. The Wolverines have dropped three of their last five games, which is Michigan's worst five-game stretch of the season. Worse yet, those losses have highlighted some of the biggest issues that have plagued the Wolverines all year long.
Perhaps the most concerning is that Michigan has committed 42 combined turnovers in its three recent losses against Michigan State, Illinois, and Maryland - with all three games occurring in Ann Arbor. That carelessness with the ball has been an issue for the Wolverines all season, and it doesn't appear to be improving. Additionally, the Wolverines allowed the Spartans, Fighting Illini, and Terrapins to win the battle on the offensive glass, leading to a combined 44 second chance scoring opportunities. To summarize, Michigan has committed 42 turnovers and given up 44 offensive rebounds in its three most recent losses - a formula that won't win many games in March.
“We were static,” head coach Dusty May said following the loss to Maryland. “We didn’t finish around the rim when we had opportunities. When you’re not finishing, you’re turning it over, and you’re not shooting well from three, you've got to figure out other ways. Credit our guys, they fought like crazy and dug in and tried to win an ugly one, and we just came up short.”
Although May has a point that Michigan's struggles offensively have certainly played a role (especially from beyond the arc), the reality is that it's the fundamentals that are killing the Wolverines. Boxing out, rebounding, and taking care of the ball. Regardless of how good you might be offensively, lacking in those other critical areas will always put you at risk... particularly in March.
