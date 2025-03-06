Michigan basketball dives in latest Power Rankings following disappointing home loss to Maryland
Michigan men's basketball slipped to 22-8 on the season after another home loss on Wednesday, this time to Maryland. The Terrapins beat the Wolverines 71-65 and Michigan had its typical struggles that it's been experiencing for almost the entire season. Michigan turned the ball over 16 times and Maryland scored 21 points off of those turnovers. Plus, the Terrapins gained 11 offensive boards and scored 17 points off of those. All three home losses: Michigan State, Illinois, and Maryland -- it was the same issue.
After losing three of its last five games, Michigan took a steep dive in ESPN's latest Power Rankings. The Wolverines are now ranked 23rd in the country and were previously ranked 13th.
Michigan's Big Ten title hopes have just about slipped away with its third loss in five games Wednesday -- and all three defeats coming at home. Dusty May's team needs Iowa to upset Michigan State on Thursday, then would have to go into East Lansing on Sunday and knock off the Spartans to earn a share of the regular-season title.
Though the Wolverines' defense has slipped some in the recent five-game stretch, the offense has fallen off a cliff. Michigan is ranked No. 205 in adjusted offensive efficiency over that span, per BartTorvik.com, shooting 24.3% from 3 and turning the ball over on 20% of its possessions.
Michigan has just one game left in the regular season and that comes against Michigan State on Sunday. The Wolverines will be underdogs heading into East Lansing, but Michigan needs to focus on securing the basketball and boxing out. The Wolverines will eventually -- hopefully -- get out of their shooting slump. But executing the basics is where Dusty May needs to focus on.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale talks Rod Moore's recovery, guys standing out in Michigan football's secondary
Wink Martindale talks Michigan football's defensive line post Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant
REPORT: Michigan football a 'darkhorse' for nation's top prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7