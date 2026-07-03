Michigan Basketball Future Outlook: Two Freshmen Lock in with Mike Boynton, Wolverines

The roster is really coming together in Ann Arbor. Well, it's sticking together.

Following Dusty May leaving for the Dallas Mavericks, Mike Boynton Jr. was tasked with keep the roster together, and it appears he is doing just that. Heading into Friday, Michigan had its top four players reaffirm commitments to the Wolverines under Boynton.

Then on Friday, two incoming freshmen announced they would play for the Wolverines. Four-star forward Lincoln Cosby and guard Joseph Hartman will play for the maize and blue.

Cosby will add instant value in 2027

Cosby was initially in the 2027 class, as a top-20 prospect. But after suffering a torn ACL, he reclassified to the 2026 cycle, where he was going to sit for a year to learn the college game. He opted to do that under Dusty May at Michigan.

The 6'10' forward was a top-40 prospect in the 2026 class and while he won't see the court this year, Cosby could make an immediate impact in 2027.

Michigan freshman Lincoln Cosby is staying at Michigan despite Dusty May’s departure, he told @Rivals.



The 6-9 forward was a top-50 overall recruit in the 2026 class.https://t.co/Kfq5IRRj0c pic.twitter.com/QuQLRgdjoA — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 3, 2026

"Lincoln has great size, athleticism and versatility, and he impacts the game in a lot of ways," Dusty May said after signing Cosby. "He can defend multiple positions, rebound, run the floor, and make plays with the ball in his hands. We're excited to support him through his rehab process and help him come back even stronger."

Cosby held offers from many elite programs and could be a game-changer down the line for the Wolverines' program.

Hartman could see the court with 5-for-5, but projects for 2027

Hartman signed with Michigan as the No. 92 overall prospect in the class out of Florida, per 247Sports Composite. Hartman is a 6'4" guard, who is known as a good shooter.

With the new 5-for-5 rule that passed, he will automatically have five years of eligibility, and the Wolverines could opt to play Hartman in spurts this season to see how he transitions to the college game.

Michigan freshman Joseph Hartman is staying at Michigan despite Dusty May’s departure, he told @Rivals.



The 6-6 shooting guard was a top-100 overall recruit in the 2026 class.https://t.co/Kfq5IRRj0c pic.twitter.com/np081AyZJq — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 3, 2026

"Joseph's is a floor general," May said after signing Hartman. "He plays with great command and confidence, and his voice carries through the team. He's a strong decision-maker who understands tempo, spacing and how to put teammates in successful positions. He combines toughness with feel. He's not afraid to make the extra pass or take a big shot when it matters.

"His competitive nature and basketball IQ make him a perfect fit for how we want to play. What we love is that Joseph loves the process -- film, lifting, reps. He's wired to improve every day, and that mindset will serve him and our program extremely well."

Ultimately, same as Cosby, Hartman will likely factor more into the equation during the 2027 season. Guards Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney, and even Brandon McCoy Jr., could all be off to the NBA after this season. Guys like Hartman will be relied on heavily if that happens.