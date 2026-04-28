Michigan Officially Signs 5-Star Brandon McCoy Jr., Lincoln Cosby — Dusty May Shares Thoughts

With six total commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, Michigan has the No. 3 class heading into the 2026-27 basketball season. Count the three incoming transfers, the Wolverines boast the No. 1 overall class.

Michigan had already announced the signing of four of its 2026 prospects and on Tuesday, Dusty May and the Wolverines made it official by signing five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. and four-star forward Lincoln Cosby.

"Brandon and Lincoln are two outstanding additions to our program," said May. "Brandon is an explosive scorer and competitor who impacts the game on both ends of the floor. Lincoln has tremendous size, versatility and upside, and we're excited about his long-term future. Both fit the culture and vision we're building at Michigan."

Dusty May on Brandon McCoy Jr.

The 6'5" guard is a consensus five-star prospect and, according to 247Sports' Composite, McCoy Jr. is the No. 13 player overall in the 2026 class. He was a late addition to the Wolverines' class, as he committed to Michigan during the Wolverines' Final Four game vs. Arizona.

McCoy Jr. is a three-level scorer, who brings elite athleticism to the court. This past season, McCoy Jr. led Sierra Canyon to a 30-1 season, while averaging 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

McCoy Jr. was selected as a McDonald's All-American, and if the Wolverines don't sign any big-name guards or wings from the portal, it's possible McCoy Jr. is a starter for Michigan this season.

"Brandon is a special talent and someone who has the ability to impact the game in so many ways," said May. "He has a special feel for the game and competitiveness that really stands out. He can score at all three levels, create for others, and make winning plays on both ends of the floor. What stands out most is his approach to the game and his desire to keep getting better."

Dusty May on Cosby

Lincoln Cosby had a different journey to Ann Arbor and he will take a season to rehab and learn. The 6'10" forward is a top-40 recruit, who was actually in the 2027 class. But Cosby opted to reclassify to the 2026 class and chose Michigan.

He suffered an ACL injury this past season and will redshirt his first year at Michigan — along with L.J. Cason.

"Lincoln has great size, athleticism and versatility, and he impacts the game in a lot of ways. He can defend multiple positions, rebound, run the floor, and make plays with the ball in his hands. We're excited to support him through his rehab process and help him come back even stronger."