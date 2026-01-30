MSU Coach Tom Izzo Says He 'Hates' Michigan But Reiterates Respect For Wolverines

Friday will mark another chapter in the storied rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans. The Wolverines head to East Lansing for a matchup with the No. 7 Spartans. Both teams are coming off gritty wins on Tuesday night. Michigan beat No. 5 Nebraska at home, while the Spartans went to the wire to beat Rutgers in overtime.

But those games are behind the two rivals and both teams are sitting at 9-1 in Big Ten play and both programs want to hand the other their second loss — and there won't be any love lost. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, once again, told the media he hated the Wolverines, but he did reiterate his respect for Dusty May's program.

“You guys are awesome, too, because every year you want me to tell you how much I hate them,” Izzo told the media. “So, I will say it again: I hate them. Of course I hate them. They hate us. You’ve got friends down there. You think I’m getting Valentine’s Day cards or birthday cards? I mean, it’s the way it is, guys. It’s no different than any way in America. The key word is respect — and I do respect them a lot. So, that’s all that matters.

“When I die, I don’t care if anybody likes me or not. I care if they respect me. So, that’s how I look at the rivalry. I had my time when I hated them and didn’t respect them, and it cost me. So, I got smarter in younger days. If the day comes when you like your rival, it’s time to get out. That’s for anybody in any sport. But if the day comes and you don’t respect your rival, shame on you. And I do have great respect for them and what they’ve accomplished and what they’re doing. But I like my team, too.”

Izzo pays Michigan respect

Dale Young-Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines suffered a home loss to Wisconsin, but Michigan regained its composure and has won five in a row since. The Wolverines have several players who can beat you on any given night and coach Izzo noted that by saying Michigan is the most talented team the Spartans will have faced this season.

“They’re probably the most talented team that we’ve faced this year, as far as seven, eight deep,” Izzo said. “And we’ve played some talented teams. That’s a compliment to them. But it’s not going to come down to one guy or one-on-one or anything like that. It’s going to be a collection of probably 10 players on both teams that have to play because you never know about fouls, you never know about what happens — and then we’ll see what happens.

"...I know this: We can’t play poorly and win. We can’t play average and win. We’re going to have to be on top of our game to win a game like this.”

Michigan and MSU will play on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox.