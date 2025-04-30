Wolverine Digest

Michigan basketball gets high praise in ESPN's early bracketology for 2025-26 season

The Wolverines would have a great path to the Final 4.

Trent Knoop

Michigan men's basketball likely hasn't finalized its roster for the 2025-26 season, but the Wolverines have done a nice job of filling some voids. Dusty May's squad lost Danny Wolf, Vlad Goldin, Rubin Jones, and Tre Donaldson from last year's Sweet 16 run. But May has landed the top transfer portal class after getting Elliott Cadeau, Aday Mara, Morez Johnson, and Yaxel Lendeborg -- if he stays.

As of now, all eyes are on the former UAB big man to see what he's going to do. Lendeborg was recently in Ann Arbor ona. visit, but he's also still going through the NBA Draft process to see what's best for him. Lendeborg wants a first-round promise from a team, but will get it? Wolf came to Michigan last year and turned into a first-round lock. That's likely what Michigan is pushing toward the skilled big man.

With Lendeborg committed to Michigan, we have to assume he's coming next season. And that's what Joe Lunardi is probably thinking, too. The ESPN bracketologist already came out with his 2025-26 bracket and he has Michigan as a No. 2 seed in the West Region. Lunardin has Michigan facing Youngstown State in the first round, and the Wolverines would be in the same bracket as No. 1 seed Houston.

With Lendeborg in the fold, Michigan would have one of the best starting fives in the country. With returning veterans Roddy Gayle Jr., Nimari Burnett, and Will Tschetter, Michigan will have that gel to go with the young and incoming talent.

