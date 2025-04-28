Unexpected Michigan football player is projected as a top-15 pick in 2026 mock draft
The Michigan Wolverines have had at least one first-round draft pick in every NFL Draft since 2019. This year, the Wolverines saw three of their players go in the first round: Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, and Kenneth Grant. Will that trend continue in 2026?
While the college football season is months away, NFL Draft experts have begun analyzing the 2026 NFL Draft, and most early mock drafts don't have a single Wolverine going in Round 1. But we found two of them that have one Michigan player, and the player might shock some fans.
Bleacher Report has Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill going No 15 to the Dallas Cowboys:
While the Cowboys spent a third-round pick on Shavon Revel Jr. over the weekend, the defense could still use further help at cornerback.- Bleacher Report
Trevon Diggs missed the majority of 2023 with a torn ACL and reinjured the same knee this past season. DaRon Bland also dealt with injuries in 2024 and is about to enter a contract year. On top of that, the defense needs someone to cover the slot after Jourdan Lewis left for Jacksonville during free agency.
Michigan's Jyaire Hill gives Dallas a corner who has experience on the outside and could lineup at nickel, according to NFL Draft Buzz.
"Has explosive movement skills and the fluid athleticism and change-of-direction ability to come down and cover slot receivers," Draft Buzz said of its No. 1 corner heading into the summer.
But BR wasn't the only site that had Hill going in Round 1 of the '26 draft. FOX Sports is also high on the junior cornerback. Rob Rang projects Hill to go 29th overall to the Baltimore Ravens in his way-too-early mock draft.
A nagging injury that kept star Will Johnson off the field for much of the 2024 season pushed Hill onto the field as a sophomore; at times, he struggled, guessing wrong and being beaten for three touchdowns. He has the frame, physicality and speed, however, to excite scouts. I see a gifted prospect ready to take a big leap forward in 2025.- FOX Sports
Hill had an up-and-down 2024 season as a starter for Michigan. Hill started opposite of Will Johnson, but when Johnson went down, Hill lined up against the opposition's top WR. Hill struggled in pass coverage, primarily against double moves. But he would also show flashes of a high ceiling. Hill tallied 32 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, one sack, and one INT for the Michigan defense. He also saw limited playing time down the stretch for unknown reasons that also resulted in a number change.
But in 2025, Hill is expected to play a major role for Michigan in the secondary. If he's going to become a top-15 pick, that would bode extremely well for the Wolverines' defense.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Kenneth Grant reveals a plan with Michigan football that never materialized
Arizona Cardinals had the 'best value' pick in the second round after taking Michigan football All-American
Social media has strong take on Michigan football RB Donovan Edwards going undrafted, signing with Jets
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson