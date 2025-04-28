Michigan football moves into the top-15 in 2025 preseason ranking
Even after losing three first-round draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Michigan Wolverines are expected to be much better than the 8-5 record they had in 2024. There are a few reasons behind that. Michigan, on paper and as of now, has a much softer schedule than last season, plus there was a talent infusion.
As everyone knows by now, five-star QB Bryce Underwood is widely expected to change the Michigan offense for the better. The bar is low, however. The Wolverines had the 131st-ranked passing offense last season.
Paul Myerberg and Erick Smith with USA TODAY Sports are both believers in what Michigan has done so far. The Wolverines were ranked 18th in their way-too-early top-25 back in January, and now Michigan is ranked 15th in the updated ranking.
If the final weeks of last season are to be believed, Michigan is poised to reclaim a place among the top teams in the Big Ten. One reason for optimism is the clear upgrade at QB, whether it’s Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene or five-star freshman Bryce Underwood under center. But Underwood may need more time after making incremental progress as an early enrollee playing in spring drills. The Wolverines should be very strong on both lines even as the defense loses a star in tackle Mason Graham.- USA TODAY Sports
Michigan fans got a glimpse of Underwood during the Wolverines' Spring Game. There were some low moments, but the talent is undeniable. Underwood will continue to learn the Michigan offense, gain more chemistry with his playmakers, and the offensive line should only improve.
Here is the updated top 10 from USA TODAY Sports:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. Texas
4. Georgia
5. Clemson
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
8. Oregon
9. Alabama
10. Miami
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football players who could become first round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft
Unexpected Michigan football player is projected as a top-15 pick in 2026 mock draft
Kenneth Grant reveals a plan with Michigan football that never materialized
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson