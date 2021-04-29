Juwan Howard Sends Strong Message With Latest Tweet
Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has established himself as a true leader in every sense of the word during his short time in Ann Arbor. On Thursday, Howard's leadership skills were once again on display - this time via his twitter account.
"I believe in the science," read his tweet. "I want to protect my family, myself and others. I have lost love ones to COVID-19. I’m ready to hug my student-athlete’s again. That is my 'WHY!"
With vaccinations on the rise, optimism continues to build that stadiums will return to full capacity and that all fans will be welcomed back to events in the coming weeks.
In order to continue in that effort, the University of Michigan recently announced that it will require COVID vaccinations for all students planning to live on campus this fall. In fact, students planning to live on campus will be required to submit proof of vaccination by July 15 in order to live on campus.
“We know that widespread vaccination will be the only way to facilitate a return to normal and robust campus life,” said Vice President for Student Life Martino Harmon. “And we would like to provide a living environment for students this coming fall that is as close to the fall of 2019, pre-COVID-19, as possible.”
As far as the state of Michigan is concerned, Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan, designed to loosen COVID restrictions as more and more Michiganders become vaccinated. Here's how the plan works:
- Step 1: Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will allow in-person work for all sectors of business.
- Step 2: Two weeks after 60% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will increase indoor capacity and sports stadiums and indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes to 25%. It will also increase capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50% and lift the curfew on restaurants and bars.
- Step 3: Two weeks after 65% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will lift all indoor capacity limits and require only social distancing between parties, as well as further relax limits on residential social gatherings.
- Step 4: Two weeks after 70% of Michiganders have gotten fully vaccinated, the state will lift the gatherings and face masks order so MDHSS won’t broadly mitigate it unless there are unanticipated circumstances (variants that resist the vaccine, etc.).