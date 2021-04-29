Juwan Howard Sends Strong Message With Latest Tweet

The Michigan basketball coach continues to be a leader both on and off the court.

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has established himself as a true leader in every sense of the word during his short time in Ann Arbor. On Thursday, Howard's leadership skills were once again on display - this time via his twitter account.

"I believe in the science," read his tweet. "I want to protect my family, myself and others. I have lost love ones to COVID-19. I’m ready to hug my student-athlete’s again. That is my 'WHY!"

With vaccinations on the rise, optimism continues to build that stadiums will return to full capacity and that all fans will be welcomed back to events in the coming weeks.

In order to continue in that effort, the University of Michigan recently announced that it will require COVID vaccinations for all students planning to live on campus this fall. In fact, students planning to live on campus will be required to submit proof of vaccination by July 15 in order to live on campus.

“We know that widespread vaccination will be the only way to facilitate a return to normal and robust campus life,” said Vice President for Student Life Martino Harmon. “And we would like to provide a living environment for students this coming fall that is as close to the fall of 2019, pre-COVID-19, as possible.”

As far as the state of Michigan is concerned, Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan, designed to loosen COVID restrictions as more and more Michiganders become vaccinated. Here's how the plan works: