LOOK: The Big Ten Tournament Bracket Is Set

After finishing the regular season with a 19-3 record and a Big Ten title, the Wolverines look to continue their success in the tournament.

The Wolverines finished their regular season schedule on Sunday on a sour note, losing to the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing by a score of 70-64. To make matters worse, senior starting guard Eli Brooks left the game early due to an ankle injury. Brooks would later return to the sideline wearing a walking boot, signaling that the ankle injury may cause him to miss some - if not all - of the conference tournament. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard clearly understands the importance of having Brooks available and on the floor.

“No matter what, you can never prepare when you lose one of your main guys,” said Juwan Howard. “Chaundee did a good job of stepping in, Zeb had some good minutes out there as well, but we just pray that he gets back healthy and that’s the most important thing is about his health.”

The good news is that, though the regular season ended on somewhat sour note, the entirety of Michigan’s regular season was a resounding success - finishing with a record of 19-3 and capturing the regular season Big Ten title for the first time since 2014.

The Wolverines now turn their attention to the Big Ten tournament, which kicks off on Wednesday, March 10th, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here’s a look at the current schedule below.

First Round: Wednesday, March 10th

No. 13 Minnesota vs No. 12 Northwestern, 6:30 pm EST

No. 14 Nebraska vs No. 11 Penn State, immediately following Minn. vs NW

Second Round: Thursday, March 11th

No. 9 Michigan State vs No 8 Maryland, 11:30 am EST

No. 5 Ohio State vs Minnesota/Northwestern, immediately following MSU vs MD

No. 10 Indiana vs No. 7 Rutgers, 6:30 pm EST

No. 6 Wisconsin vs Nebraska/Penn State, immediately following IND vs RUT

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 12th

No. 1 Michigan vs Michigan State/Maryland, 11:30 am EST

No. 4 Purdue vs Ohio State/NA, immediately following Mich vs MSU

No. 2 Illinois vs Indiana/Rutgers, 6:30 pm EST

No. 3 Iowa vs Wisconsin/NA, immediately following Ill. vs RUT

Semifinals: Saturday, March 13th

Championship: Sunday, March 14th